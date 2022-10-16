TD’s fall and YSRC winning 175 seats unstoppable, says Ambati Rambabu

VIJAYAWADA: Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu claimed that TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s fall and YSRC winning all 175 seats under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next assembly elections is unstoppable.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, Rambabu referred to TD MLA and cine actor N. Balakrishna talk show with Chandrababu Naidu on an OTT platform. “Naidu is using the talk show to spread lies among masses. He cannot mislead public on his backstabbing of Telugu Desam founder N.T. Rama Rao through the talk show. People will not trust these lies,” he maintained.

The minister observed that the present generation does not know about Naidu's backstabbing to NTR 27 years ago and the talk show exposes the truth about Naidu’s dramas.

Rambabu maintained that it would have been better if Lakshmi Parvathi (NTR’s wife) and Nadendla Bhaskara Rao (once a close associate of NTR) had been invited to the talk show as well. These two are eyewitnesses who know all about the relationship between NTR and Naidu. The present generation will thus come to know the real facts, he remarked.

The minister charged Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan with inciting hatred against Three Capitals for Andhra Pradesh. He said Pawan fomenting trouble at Visakhapatnam and Telugu Desam holding a roundtable meeting in support of Amaravati shows both these parties are intent on undermining people of north Andhra.