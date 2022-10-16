  
Nation Politics 16 Oct 2022 TD’s fall and ...
Nation, Politics

TD’s fall and YSRC winning 175 seats unstoppable, says Ambati Rambabu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 16, 2022, 8:35 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2022, 9:48 am IST
Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu — ANI
 Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu — ANI

VIJAYAWADA: Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu claimed that TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s fall and YSRC winning all 175 seats under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next assembly elections is unstoppable.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, Rambabu referred to TD MLA and cine actor N. Balakrishna talk show with Chandrababu Naidu on an OTT platform. “Naidu is using the talk show to spread lies among masses. He cannot mislead public on his backstabbing of Telugu Desam founder N.T. Rama Rao through the talk show. People will not trust these lies,” he maintained.

The minister observed that the present generation does not know about Naidu's backstabbing to NTR 27 years ago and the talk show exposes the truth about Naidu’s dramas.

Rambabu maintained that it would have been better if Lakshmi Parvathi (NTR’s wife) and Nadendla Bhaskara Rao (once a close associate of NTR) had been invited to the talk show as well. These two are eyewitnesses who know all about the relationship between NTR and Naidu. The present generation will thus come to know the real facts, he remarked.

The minister charged Naidu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan with inciting hatred against Three Capitals for Andhra Pradesh. He said Pawan fomenting trouble at Visakhapatnam and Telugu Desam holding a roundtable meeting in support of Amaravati shows both these parties are intent on undermining people of north Andhra.

...
Tags: ambati rambabu, jana sena chief k. pawan kalyan, nadendla bhaskar rao, lakshmi parvathi, chandrababu's fall in politics, ysrc 175/175
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (DC)

YSRC protest at Pawan Kalyan's Janavani in Vizag, programme postponed

In a horrific accident on National Highway (206) in Hassan district, nine persons including four children were killed. (Photo by arrangement)

Nine killed in road accident in Hassan

YSRC leaders and ministers at the Visakha Garjana public meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. — DC Image/P. Narasimha Murthy

Citizens brave rain at Garjana for Vizag as executive capital

Kadapa police have on Saturday arrested a Rajasthan-based loan apps organiser who had more than ₹20 crore of turnover in mobile loan apps — Representational Image/DC

Rajasthan-based ₹20 crore app loans organiser arrested



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress accuses Rajgopal of Rs 22,000-crore deal with BJP for bypoll

A campaign poster of Congress being used for the Munugode Assembly elections (Image: DC)

Rahul says Karnataka BJP regime 'anti-SC-ST', alleges it is a 'commission' govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds a sword that was presented in a temple, during a public meeting as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bellary. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Thackeray, Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. (DC Image)

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress slams RSS-BJP

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel during a public meeting as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bellary, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Bommai to discuss cabinet expansion with BJP high command

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->