Kishan Reddy hints at deploying central forces for Munugode bypolls

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the state police officers and its staff had violated rules by blatantly supporting TRS leaders in Munugode, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that they would deploy central forces to ensure smooth conduct of the byelection.

He participated in BJP's election campaigns at Munugode, Palivela and Kistapuram villages where he was welcomed with Batukammas and kolatam renditions.

Addressing the gathering in Munugode, Kishan Reddy felt that the state police have failed to provide proper security because of which they would petition the Election Commission seeking Central forces in the poll-bound constituency.

"The police officers have been biased towards the ruling party. If the BJP comes to power in Telangana, our government will take action against them," Reddy warned.

Stating that BJP had three R's — Raja Singh, M. Raghunandhan Rao and Etala Rajender — as MLAs, he said a fourth `R' would be in the form of Rajgopal Reddy. People must bless Rajgopal Reddy by electing him to help him fight against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's corrupt administration.

"During the nine-year rule, the TRS government has completely failed in taking up people's issues in the state," he said.

The TRS leaders were involved in corrupt activities and were hand in glove with the land mafia, sand mafia and liquor mafia besides threatening the people of dire consequences, he said.

"Munugode people are aware of the unlawful activities. It is time to fight against the TRS party, which can be made possible if Munugode voters will ensure a BJP win here," Reddy said.

Tension gripped when TRS and BJP activists took out rallies in Palivela village. The Union minister participated in the rally along with hundreds of party activists.

He said that although they had permission for taking out rallies, TRS leaders were deliberately creating law and order problems. Police dispersed the mob and Kishan Reddy proceeded towards Munugode.