Jagan to release Rs 2,096.04 crore to 50.92 lakh farmers under Rythu Bharosa

Published Oct 16, 2022, 11:19 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image: DC)
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the second phase of the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme, in Allagadda on Monday. He would further address a public meeting and interact with the farmers.

As per the CM’s tour schedule, he would leave the Tadepalli residence around 8:30 am on Monday and take a flight from Gannavaram airport at 9am. He will reach Allagadda at around 10.15 am.

A total of 50.92 lakh farmers across the state would get a second installment of Rythu Bharosa, amounting to Rs 2,096.04 crore. The chief minister would release the funds by pressing a button.

The chief minister would address a public meeting at the YPPM Government Junior College Sports Ground. He would be present at the public meeting from 10:45 am to 12:10 pm. Later, he would inaugurate the second phase of the YSR Rythu Bharosa PM Kisan Scheme and the amount would be deposited into the bank accounts of farmers.

The chief minister would leave Allagadda at 12.35 pm and reach his Tadepalli residence by 2.15 pm.

Officials said the state government implemented the YSR Rythu Bharosa – PM Kisan for the fourth consecutive year. The chief minister would release  the  second installment for the scheme on Monday. Every year, under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, a sum of Rs 13,500 is offered in three installments.

The first installment of Rs 7,500 was provided to farmers in May this year, before the Kharif season. The second installment of Rs 4,000 each to 50.92 lakh farmers across the state, involving a sum of Rs 2,096.04 crore in Rythu Bharosa, would be directly deposited into their accounts by the press of a button by the CM in Allagadda of Nandyal district.

During the coming Sankranti days, every farmer will get another Rs 2,000 from the state government as the third installment of Rythu Bharosa. In addition to the farmers who are cultivating their own land, the eligible SC, ST, BC, minority, tenant farmers, ROFR forest and Devadaya (endowment) farmers in AP are also getting Rs 13,500 per head.

AP’s is the only government providing Rythu Bharosa assistance to all farmers. Every year, more than 50 lakh farmers are getting about Rs 7,000 crore as assistance. The YSRC government so far provided Rs 25,971.33 crore through the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Under this scheme, 24,61,000 BC beneficiaries got a financial assistance of Rs 12,113.11 crore while 5,23,000 SC beneficiaries received a financial assistance of `2,653.04 crore, 3,92,000 ST beneficiaries got Rs 1,771.13 crore, 60,000 minority beneficiaries received Rs 320.68 crore, 7,85,700 Kapu beneficiaries got Rs 3,793.44 crore and 10,16,300 beneficiaries belonging to other categories got Rs 5,319.93 crore.

