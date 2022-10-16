Delay in Justice delivery big challenge, says Modi

Kevadia (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges faced by the people of the country, and added that a sensitive judicial system is essential for a capable nation and a harmonious society.

Since obscurity of law creates complexity, new laws should be written in lucid manner and in regional languages to bring in “ease of justice” so that even the poor can easily understand them, he said, noting that legal language should not become a hurdle for citizens.

In his video message aired at the inaugural session of the two-day 'All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries' at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia near the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat, Modi also said that in the last eight years, his government has scrapped more than 1,500 old, obsolete and irrelevant laws, many of which continued from the time of British rule.

“Delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges being faced by the people of our country,” Modi said.

“But our judiciary is seriously working towards resolving this issue. In this 'amrit kaal', we will have to work together to tackle this,” he said.

Systems like alternative dispute resolution and Lok Adalats have helped reduce the burden on courts and the poor get justice easily, the prime minister added.

Stressing the use of regional languages in the legal system, he said that they have to play a big role for the “ease of justice”.

“Obscurity of law creates complexity. If law is comprehensible to the common man, it will have a different impact,” Modi said.

In some countries, when a law is framed, it is decided in two ways. One is by giving a detailed explanation of its legal terms using technical terminology, and another is by writing it in the regional language so that the common man can understand it, he added.

“Therefore, while framing a law, our focus should be such that even the poor could understand the new law,” he said.

Some countries have the provision of deciding during the framing of a law as to how long it will remain effective, Modi pointed out.

“So in a way, the age and the expiry date of a law is determined when it is being framed. When that (stipulated) date comes, the same law is reviewed in new circumstances. In India, too, we will have to go ahead with the same spirit,” he said.

He said he has been raising the issue of the use of local languages in the legal system before the judiciary.

“The country is making many big efforts in this direction. We will need the support of logistics and infrastructure for the legal language not to become a hurdle for citizens, and for every state to work in this direction,” he said.

Similarly, there is a need to create a legal academic system in mother tongue for the youth, he said.

Work needs to be done to make law courses in mother tongue, for laws to be written in simple language, and for digital libraries of important cases of high courts and the Supreme Court to be made available in local language, he said.

This will help increase the knowledge of law among common people and reduce the fear of heavy legal terminologies, Modi said.

The prime minister added that the speciality of Indian society is that for thousands of years, while walking on the path of development it also carried out internal reforms.

“Our society voluntarily got rid of obsolete laws, bad customs and traditions as we know that if they become stereotypes, they pose a hindrance to progress,” Modi said.

He said his government has paid special attention to ease the burden of people by scrapping obsolete laws, and more than 1,500 old and irrelevant laws have been scrapped in the last eight years.

Many of these laws were continuing since the time of British rule, he said.

“To remove the legal hurdles lying in the way of innovation and ease of living, more than 32,000 compliances have been reduced. These changes are for the convenience of people,” he said.

Modi said that many such laws from colonial times are still continuing in many states, and those should be removed and new laws framed, he said.

“Apart from this, a review of the existing laws of the states with special focus on ease of living and ease of justice will also prove helpful,” Modi said.

Stressing the need for modern technology in legal system, he said that during the pandemic, it played an indispensable role in it.

“e-Courts Mission is moving fast in the country. Systems like virtual hearing and production have become a part of our legal system. e-filing of cases is also being encouraged. With the advent of 5G in the country, such systems will gain pace, and many changes are inherent. Many states should keep this in mind and update and upgrade their system,” he said.

He also talked about the issue of speedy trials for undertrials and said the state governments should do their best for this. PTI