  
Nation Politics 16 Oct 2022 Delay in Justice del ...
Nation, Politics

Delay in Justice delivery big challenge, says Modi

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 16, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

Kevadia (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges faced by the people of the country, and added that a sensitive judicial system is essential for a capable nation and a harmonious society.
Since obscurity of law creates complexity, new laws should be written in lucid manner and in regional languages to bring in “ease of justice” so that even the poor can easily understand them, he said, noting that legal language should not become a hurdle for citizens.
In his video message aired at the inaugural session of the two-day 'All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries' at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia near the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat, Modi also said that in the last eight years, his government has scrapped more than 1,500 old, obsolete and irrelevant laws, many of which continued from the time of British rule.
“Delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges being faced by the people of our country,” Modi said.
“But our judiciary is seriously working towards resolving this issue. In this 'amrit kaal', we will have to work together to tackle this,” he said.
Systems like alternative dispute resolution and Lok Adalats have helped reduce the burden on courts and the poor get justice easily, the prime minister added.
Stressing the use of regional languages in the legal system, he said that they have to play a big role for the “ease of justice”.
“Obscurity of law creates complexity. If law is comprehensible to the common man, it will have a different impact,” Modi said.
In some countries, when a law is framed, it is decided in two ways. One is by giving a detailed explanation of its legal terms using technical terminology, and another is by writing it in the regional language so that the common man can understand it, he added.
“Therefore, while framing a law, our focus should be such that even the poor could understand the new law,” he said.
Some countries have the provision of deciding during the framing of a law as to how long it will remain effective, Modi pointed out.
“So in a way, the age and the expiry date of a law is determined when it is being framed. When that (stipulated) date comes, the same law is reviewed in new circumstances. In India, too, we will have to go ahead with the same spirit,” he said.
He said he has been raising the issue of the use of local languages in the legal system before the judiciary.
“The country is making many big efforts in this direction. We will need the support of logistics and infrastructure for the legal language not to become a hurdle for citizens, and for every state to work in this direction,” he said.
Similarly, there is a need to create a legal academic system in mother tongue for the youth, he said.
Work needs to be done to make law courses in mother tongue, for laws to be written in simple language, and for digital libraries of important cases of high courts and the Supreme Court to be made available in local language, he said.
This will help increase the knowledge of law among common people and reduce the fear of heavy legal terminologies, Modi said.
The prime minister added that the speciality of Indian society is that for thousands of years, while walking on the path of development it also carried out internal reforms.
“Our society voluntarily got rid of obsolete laws, bad customs and traditions as we know that if they become stereotypes, they pose a hindrance to progress,” Modi said.
He said his government has paid special attention to ease the burden of people by scrapping obsolete laws, and more than 1,500 old and irrelevant laws have been scrapped in the last eight years.
Many of these laws were continuing since the time of British rule, he said.
“To remove the legal hurdles lying in the way of innovation and ease of living, more than 32,000 compliances have been reduced. These changes are for the convenience of people,” he said.
Modi said that many such laws from colonial times are still continuing in many states, and those should be removed and new laws framed, he said.
“Apart from this, a review of the existing laws of the states with special focus on ease of living and ease of justice will also prove helpful,” Modi said.
Stressing the need for modern technology in legal system, he said that during the pandemic, it played an indispensable role in it.
“e-Courts Mission is moving fast in the country. Systems like virtual hearing and production have become a part of our legal system. e-filing of cases is also being encouraged. With the advent of 5G in the country, such systems will gain pace, and many changes are inherent. Many states should keep this in mind and update and upgrade their system,” he said.
He also talked about the issue of speedy trials for undertrials and said the state governments should do their best for this. PTI

...
Tags: narendra modi


Related Stories

PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath on Oct 21

Latest From Nation

A file photo of Telangana Secretariat (Image: DC)

Temple, mosque to be ready before Secretariat inauguration: Govt assures HC

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy sent a fourth letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasheskar Rao for establishing a science city in Hyderabad. (DC File Image)

Kishan Reddy sends another science city reminder to CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son and DMK party's youth wing Secretary Udayanidhi Stalin (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

DMK warns of protest in Delhi if Hindi imposed on TN

LVM3 would inject 36 broadband communication satellites into the Low Earth Orbit. This would be the heaviest payload ever to be launched into space from the Indian soil. (Image: PTI)

India's heaviest launch vehicle moved to launchpad



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress accuses Rajgopal of Rs 22,000-crore deal with BJP for bypoll

A campaign poster of Congress being used for the Munugode Assembly elections (Image: DC)

Uddhav says his party workers will teach detractors a lesson

The Election Commission on Monday allotted 'flaming torch' (mashaal) election symbol to the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena. (Photo: PTI)

BJP chief Nadda launches Gujarat 'Gaurav Yatra', says it's to establish India's pride

BJP national president J.P. Nadda. (DC Image)

CM's unexpected Delhi trip sparks political heat

The CM was expected to return to Hyderabad from Uttar Pradesh after attending the funeral of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday, but flew directly to Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

Thackeray, Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->