Bommai to inform Rahul about graft charges against Congress leaders

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he would inform Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about the alleged corruption in appointments during the tenure of Congress rule in the state from 2013 to 2018. K. Siddaramaiah was the chief minister of the state from 2013 to 2018.

Speaking to media persons in Mandya district, Bommai claimed that when the Congress party was in power, the state witnessed massive “corruption” in appointments to the posts of teachers, police constables and prosecutors.

He was reacting to a charge made by Rahul Gandhi during his speech in Ballari as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday where he alleged that various posts in Karnataka are being sold.

He said “an inquiry is going on,” into the question paper leak case under the Congress rule in the state.

Bommai felt that Congress leaders of the state might have hidden all these facts to Rahul Gandhi or he might not be aware of what happened in the state during Congress rule. “The facts and figures to Rahul Gandhi will be eye-opener to the alleged corruption of the Congress rule, and let him speak thereafter,” he said.