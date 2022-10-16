  
Nation Politics 16 Oct 2022 BJP aims ‘Miss ...
Nation, Politics

BJP aims ‘Mission Repeat’ in Himachal Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Oct 16, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2022, 7:36 am IST
On the BJP side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda (in picture) have already addressed rallies in the state and other senior leaders are also scheduled to visit the state. — DC Image
 On the BJP side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda (in picture) have already addressed rallies in the state and other senior leaders are also scheduled to visit the state. — DC Image

New Delhi: With less than a month remaining for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh to go to the polls, the ruling BJP seems to have an advantage as it aims to achieve “Mission Repeat”. The state’s main Opposition party, the Congress, is gripped with dissatisfaction and disarray. The Assembly polls will be held on November 12 and the counting is on December 8. The BJP had won 44 Assembly seats in 2017.

The recent entry into the BJP of state Congress working president Harsh Mahajan is considered a definite asset for the ruling party. Mr Mahajan was considered a close confidant of former CM Virbhadra Singh, who passed away last year. A mass leader, Virbhadra Singh was seen as one of the Congress’ main “star campaigners”, and had influence in almost every region of the state and among all castes. Within the state Congress, many feel that after Virbhadra Singh, there is a leadership crisis, though there are many contenders for the leadership.

On Monday, the BJP core group leaders from the state are likely to meet the central leadership to discuss names of candidates, and on Tuesday, the central election committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to meet at the BJP headquarters. The state leadership has sought the opinion of office-bearers from the district, mandal and state units from four parliamentary seats to form the panels of probable candidates for each Assembly seat, before the final name is decided.

BJP president J.P. Nadda is likely to take a final call on whether or not former chief minister and party stalwart Prem Kumar Dhumal, who is now 78 years old and has crossed the party’s unofficial age bar by three years, will contest. Prof. Dhumal was the party’s CM candidate in 2017 but lost the Sujanpur seat to his one-time protege Rajinder Rana. It is being speculated that Mr Rana could join the BJP.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party (AAP) has failed to make any impact so far and has been facing troubles since the Delhi-based outfit announced it would contest polls in the state. The AAP had to dissolve its state unit earlier this year as most senior office-bearers joined the BJP.

Though the Congress appointed its late leader’s wife and MP Pratibha Singh as PCC chief, voices of dissatisfaction have been growing. Many in the state party feels that the central leadership is only interested in the ongoing “Bharat Jodo Yatra” led by Rahul Gandhi when it should be busy strategising for the coming polls. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was the only senior party leader who has addressed a rally in the state so far.

On the BJP side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda have already addressed rallies in the state and other senior leaders are also scheduled to visit the state.

Himachal Pradesh has been electing both the Congress and the BJP to power alternately, but the BJP is confident it will break the trend this time. Though the Congress has been raking up the old pension scheme halted by the Centre, promising one lakh jobs every year and a monthly allowance for women, dissension within the organisation is likely to mar its prospects. Some Congress leaders also feel that the party’s decreasing footprint across states and its “embarrassing” performance in Punjab will also impact its performance in the upcoming polls.

Central schemes and state schemes are the main poll planks of the BJP, whose vote now also consists of beneficiaries of many Central schemes. Since 2014, a significant number of the lower middle class and middle class population has backed the BJP, whose traditional vote bank – the Rajputs and Brahmins -- have a numerically strong presence in the hill state. The Centre’s recent announcement on including the Hatti community in the Scheduled Tribes list is also expected to benefit the BJP as Hattis have a significant presence in at least nine Assembly seats.

...
Tags: himachal polls, bjp mission repeat, congress harsh mahajan into bjp, himachal ex-cm virbhadra singh, hatti community in st list
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

Himachal polls: AAP to declare candidates on all seats soon
Himachal Pradesh to go polls on November 12, counting on December 8
EC likely to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

Latest From Nation

A Chennai-based jewellery shop owner gifted cars and bikes to his staff as Diwali gifts on Sunday. (ANI)

Chennai: Jewellery shop owner gifts cars, bikes to staff for Diwali

Congress party presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference at the UPCC office in Lucknow, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Embrace change, show courage: Shashi Tharoor in final appeal to Congress electors

Rambabu said Visakhapatnam is the most important, very beautiful and largest city in the state. Visakhapatnam is a city that can compete with Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. — ANI

Pawan, Naidu responsible for Vizag disturbances , says Rambabu

Police detain Jana sena activists outside the Novotel Hotel while they protest police action against Pawan Kalyan. (DC)

Airport scuffle: Cops book 28 Jana Sena leaders



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Thackeray, Shinde factions submit symbols, names to EC

The EC will now examine them to ensure that the symbols sought by them are not similar and not being used by any other party. (DC Image)

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress slams RSS-BJP

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel during a public meeting as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Bellary, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Bommai to discuss cabinet expansion with BJP high command

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

DMK warns of protest in Delhi if Hindi imposed on TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son and DMK party's youth wing Secretary Udayanidhi Stalin (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Modi senses 'silent' poll campaign by Cong in Gujarat, sounds out BJP cadres

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development initiatives in Amod, Gujarat, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->