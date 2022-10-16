  
Nation Politics 16 Oct 2022 Amit Shah launches M ...
Nation, Politics

Amit Shah launches MBBS course in Hindi, says NEP will reverse brain drain

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Oct 16, 2022, 10:44 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2022, 12:26 am IST
Shah said that eight states had started work on preparing engineering textbooks in their mother tongue. Research and development would also start in regional languages. — PTI
Bhopal: Unveiling the MBBS course in Hindi medium in Madhya Pradesh, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 would help reverse brain drain in the country.

Shah released the three newly transliterated textbooks on anatomy, physiology and biochemistry for MBBS I students and said that pursuing studies in their mother tongues would result in ‘brain gain’.

Describing the launch of the MBBS course in Hindi medium a “moment of reawakening that is revolutionary in the field of education,” Shah said that the credit should go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Modi has made it a mission to provide education in professional courses like medical and engineering in Hindi medium and other regional languages. Thanks to the PM's vision, our languages are being given importance”, he said.

Shah also debunked the perception who he said was created by people who promoted English, linking the language to intellectual capacity.

“English language has nothing to do with intellectual ability. Language is only a mode of communication while intellectual ability is God-gifted. If education is given in mother tongue then it will increase the child’s intellectual ability. The child will grasp the subject better if taught in their mother tongue”, he said.

Shah said that eight states had started work on preparing engineering textbooks in their mother tongue. Research and development would also start in regional languages.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that students hailing from socially backward classes and poor families were particularly hit hard due to lack of medical and engineering education in regional languages.

Chouhan slammed the Congress for continuing with English in education post-independence, saying that this had led to proliferation of a breed that made English their heart, soul and mind and created an environment in the country where speaking English earned one respect.

Tags: amit shah, new education policy, brain drain, hindi compulsory, chief minister shivraj singh chouhan, mbbs in hindi, brain gain


