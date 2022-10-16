  
Nation Politics 16 Oct 2022 Amaravati farmers ch ...
Nation, Politics

Amaravati farmers change route through Gaman Bridge

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 16, 2022, 8:59 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2022, 9:37 am IST
 With farmers changing their route, Kovvuru circle inspector A.N.S. Ravi Kumar tried to issue notices to Amaravati Joint Action Committee leaders. — DC File Image

KAKINADA: The padayatra undertaken by Amaravati farmers entered Kovvuru in East Godavari district on Saturday evening. The farmers will rest on Sunday and restart their yatra on Monday.

They will go to Rajamahendravaram through the fourth bridge (Gaman Bridge) and reach Mallayyapeta by Monday evening for night halt.

Telugu Desam leaders J.S. Subba Rao Chowdary, Kovvuru former MLA and former Minister K.S. Jawahar, Bharatiya Janata Party East Godavari district president P. Radhakrishna, Jana Sena leader M. Venkateswara Rao and others welcomed the farmers.

Meanwhile, with farmers changing their route, Kovvuru circle inspector A.N.S. Ravi Kumar tried to issue notices to Amaravati Joint Action Committee leaders. Police asked them how many people will be participating in the padayatra over the bridge, as it could cause traffic problems if they go through the fifth bridge. But, JAC convener Siva Reddy and co-convener Tirupati Rao refused to take the notice.

...
Tags: amaravati farmers padayatra, amaravati farmers cross godavari fourth bridge
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


