83 set to face-off for Munugode hot seat

HYDERABAD: As many as 83 candidates are set to take part in what is turning out to be a battle royale for the Munugode constituency, after their nominations were declared valid on Saturday.

As many as 130 nominations were filed in total, including TRS, BJP and Congress candidates Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and Palvai Sravanthi, respectively, filed their papers for the poll.

Several independents have also entered the fray, while newer parties to the region, like the AAP, are also testing the waters in the state ahead of next year’s election.

Among those who have filed their nomination are oustees whose lands have been acquired by the state government, as a sign of protest?

Due to the huge number of nominations, officials continued the scrutiny process till late Saturday.

The last date for withdrawal of valid nominations is October 17.