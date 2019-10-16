Nation Politics 16 Oct 2019 Karnataka: JD(S) lea ...
Karnataka: JD(S) leader Sa Ra Mahesh confirms resigning as MLA

ANI
Published Oct 16, 2019, 6:21 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2019, 6:21 pm IST
Mahesh said that he had submitted his resignation to the Secretary of the Assembly Speaker on September 18.
The party MLA was in controversies on many occasions, most recently for cautioning Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa against "snakes and scorpions" active in the state politics. (Photo: ANI)
Mysore: Former Karnataka Tourism Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Sa Ra Mahesh on Wednesday confirmed that he has resigned as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Mahesh said that he had submitted his resignation to the Secretary of the Assembly Speaker on September 18. He was the JDS MLA from Krishnarajanagara assembly constituency in Mysore.

 

The party MLA was in controversies on many occasions, most recently for cautioning Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa against "snakes and scorpions" active in the state politics.

 

...
