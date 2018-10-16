search on deccanchronicle.com
TD politicising I-T raids to hide graft, says BJP

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that TD leaders have been trying to draw attention away from their corrupt practices by politicising the I-T raids. He said that not just in Andhra Pradesh, but I-T raids had been conducted on various other institutions across the country.

He suggested that TD leaders should stop politicising the IT raids immediately. BJP state chief Kanna Lakshminarayana said that the TD leaders were enacting a drama regarding the I-T raids and on a NBW issued by a court in the Babli case.

 

Mr Rao said that TD leaders were not authorised to give themselves a clean chit and it had to be given by the officials. He also said that TD Rajya Sabha member, C.M. Ramesh had been talking like the legendary King Harishchandra. Mr Rao added that Ramesh had hinted that he had covered up everything after getting some information in advance that I-T raids would be conducted on his properties. 

Mr Lakshminarayana said that it was unfortunate that constitutional organisations were being questioned by the TD leaders. He added that TD leaders were exuding confidence that they could do anything with the money they had earned through corruption.

He questioned why the TD leaders were upset with the I-T raids on Mr Ramesh and Mr Sujana Chowdhary. Mr Lakshmi-narayana also asked why the TD leaders had not responded when such I-T raids were conducted on TD MLA, Modugula Venugopala Reddy

