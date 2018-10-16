search on deccanchronicle.com
Tamizhiyakkam, to bring all Tamils together, launched

Published Oct 16, 2018, 5:22 am IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 6:13 am IST
Minister for Tamil culture K. Pandiarajan said the state government will exhibit things excavated from Keezhadi, Aadhichanallur and Korkai.
DMK working president M.K. Stalin
Chennai:  To bring together the world Tamils and Tamil organizations, a new movement called "Tamizhiyakkam" was launched in Chennai on Monday.

Political leaders cutting across all parties in the state and world Tamil leaders like Mauritius president Paramasivam Pillai Vaiyapuri and Guyana Prime Minister Moses Veerasammy Nagamootoo participated in the event and offered felicitations to the movement.

 

Speaking at the inaugural session Mr Moses Nagamoottoo said, "Our ancestors were taken to Guyana by the British. They were not allowed to sp-eak in their mother tongue and forced to discard their traditions and culture."

He expressed hope that Tamizhiyakkam would be helpful in making the youngsters know about their ancestral language, tradition and culture.

Mauritius president Paramasivam Pillai Vaiyapuri recalled how the Tamils in Mauritius protected their language from the threat of other Indian languages.  "Tamil families have safeguarded Tamil through the spiritual works like Kandhar Anupoothi and Thiruvasakam. We are happy to join Tamizhiyakkam and looking forward to work with the movement."

VIT Chancellor and founder president of the 'Tamizhiyakkam' movement G.Viswanathan said, "Tamils are being spread across the globe and younger generations are not unaware of the richness of our language. This movement will try to rectify all the issues to make Tamil as a global language. We are ready to work with people from all sections."

After launching a book called 'TheenthamizhThiravukol', O. Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister of TN said, "Many research works have revealed that Dravidian language family is the oldest one in the world and Tamil is the oldest language. I am sure the movement will take Tamil to younger generations."

He also assured that Tamil Nadu state government will render all the help for the movement. "We will enact new laws in order to address the concerns of Tamil scholars," he said.

 Minister for Tamil culture K. Pandiarajan said the state government will exhibit things excavated from Keezhadi, Aadhichanallur and Korkai.

DMK president M.K. Stalin, general secretary K.Anbazhagan, senior communist leader R. Nallakannu, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK leader Thirumavalavan, TNCC president S.Thirunavukkarasar offered felicitations. Delegates from across the world and Tamil scholars participated in the event.

