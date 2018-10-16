Asaduddin Owaisi for probe into harassment in Assam

Hyderabad: MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday demanded a probe into the alleged harassment of three Muslim youths including an Army personnel in a hotel in Assam, after a video of his speech was found in the memory of their smartphone.

According to reports, Imran Hussain Laskar, Sahab Uddin and Zahid Islam Barbhuiyan had checked into a four-star hotel after missing a flight to Delhi. While Mr Laskar is a dental hygienist in the Army, Mr Sahab Uddin owns a college near Silchar and Mr Barbhuiyan is a teacher.

According to Mr Barbhuiyan, who spoke to a local newspaper, the trio checked in at 2 pm, paid Rs 2,000 for an extra bed in their room and went out. He added that they returned at 4 pm to find the hotel “full of security men” who were reportedly watching their movements. The trio said the hotel staff had not complied with their request for an extra bed.

When questioned, the receptionist allegedly misbehaved with them. The hotel’s chief executive officer allegedly threatened to send them to prison when they tried to speak to mediapersons who were there to cover an event of the Assam Chief Minister at the hotel.

Mr Owaisi in a tweet said, “Sir please inquire. Is it wrong to have a speech of an MP given in Lok Sabha or a public meeting on a cell phone? If yes, please also book a criminal case against me. What will happen to Fundamental Rights CM saheb? This is clear example of communal bias (sic).”

Security sources said they did not now about the incident. They said security at the hotel had been rightened for the Chief Minister’s programme and every visitor was frisked and checked routinely.

Rajnath Singh asked to intervene in AMU issue

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi sought the intervention of Union home minister Rajnath Singh to find an amicable solution in the matter of Kashmiri students at the Aligarh Muslim University.

He was reacting to reports that 1,200 students belonging to Kashmir had threatened to quit the university after sedition charges were filed against three students from the Valley. He urged Mr Rajnath Singh, the AMU Vice-Chancellor and teachers of the university to solve the issue amicably.

“Students came there to study, we have to interact with them and convince them,” Mr Owaisi said.

“No one had the right to suspect the loyalty of any Kashmiri Muslim. We have to provide an atmosphere where northeast and Kashmiri students feel comfortable,” he said.