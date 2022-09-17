Why did you lie to Dalits, Laxmaiah asks KCR

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ponnala Laxmaiah on Friday criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for allegedly deceiving people by making false promises. He demanded the government to come clean on the electoral promises that it had fulfilled in the last eight years.

"While it is commendable that the state government had named the new Secretariat after B.R. Ambedkar, one of the founding fathers of Indian Constitution..., will Chandrashekar Rao explain why he did not act upon on his promise to make a Dalit the first chief minister of Telangana?" Laxmaiah asked in an open letter to the Chief Minister.

The Congress leader also accused the Chief Minister of lying to Dalits about the distribution of three acres land, double-bed room houses, Dalit Bandhu scheme, SC, ST Sub-Plan and recruitment of vacancies in government departments.

Laxmaiah said Chandrashekar Rao was responsible for making lakhs of Dalit families go landless by launching Dharni portal which allegedly erased the records of assigned lands distributed to Dalits.The Congress leader also said that out of 16 lakh farmers whose bank accounts had become non-performing assets, three lakh belong to the Dalit community.