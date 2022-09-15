Telangana National Integration Day celebrations to begin from today

The state government has decided to hold these celebrations in a grand manner in the name of ‘Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu’ from September 16 to 18 to mark the completion of the 74th anniversary and also the beginning of 75th anniversary of the merger of Telangana (Hyderabad State) into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. — Twitter

Hyderabad: The state government will kick off the three-day “Telangana National Integration Day Celebrations” on Friday with demonstrations and processions in each Assembly constituency headquarters with students, youth, and women at 11 am, followed by a public gathering in the evening.

The rallies will likely draw roughly 15,000 people from each Assembly district. Each district will receive about 10,000 national flags, along with 50 enormous flags. On the occasion, programmes showcasing Telangana’s rich culture and traditions will also be held.

The state government has decided to hold these celebrations in a grand manner in the name of ‘Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu’ from September 16 to 18 to mark the completion of the 74th anniversary and also the beginning of 75th anniversary of the merger of Telangana (Hyderabad State) into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

The concluding celebrations will be held for three days next year from September 16 to 18 in 2023. The state government has made elaborate arrangements to make these celebrations a grand success. It has appointed ministers, whips in Assembly and Council, state government advisers and chairpersons of various corporations as incharge for each of the 33 districts, who will hoist national flags and also take salute at a Guard of Honour at all the district headquarters on September 17 at 9 am.

The main ceremony will be held at Public Gardens, Nampally in Hyderabad on September 17 where Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao will hoist the national flag. Ministers and other public representatives will hoist national flags in all the 33 district headquarters and 119 Assembly constituency headquarters.

The CM will later inaugurate Adivas Bhavan and Banjara Bhavan in Banjara Hills. Later a huge rally will be taken out by folk artists, public representatives from Scheduled Tribes from People's Plaza, Necklace Road to NTR Stadium near Indira Park. Artists performing around 30 different art forms like Gussadi, Gond and Lambadi dance forms highlighting Telangana culture and traditions will also participate in the rally. The CM will address a public meeting at NTR Stadium in the evening.

On September 18, cultural programmes will be held across the state. Felicitation programmes of freedom fighters, artists will be organised in all the districts. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with DGP M. Mahender Reddy inspected the arrangements at Public Gardens and NTR Stadium on Thursday.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Satyavathi Rathod, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, MLAs Muta Gopal, Kaleru Venkatesh, GHMC deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha also inspected the arrangements at NTR Stadium.