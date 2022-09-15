  
Nation Politics 16 Sep 2022 Telangana National I ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana National Integration Day celebrations to begin from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 15, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2022, 1:11 am IST
The state government has decided to hold these celebrations in a grand manner in the name of ‘Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu’ from September 16 to 18 to mark the completion of the 74th anniversary and also the beginning of 75th anniversary of the merger of Telangana (Hyderabad State) into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. — Twitter
 The state government has decided to hold these celebrations in a grand manner in the name of ‘Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu’ from September 16 to 18 to mark the completion of the 74th anniversary and also the beginning of 75th anniversary of the merger of Telangana (Hyderabad State) into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. — Twitter

Hyderabad: The state government will kick off the three-day “Telangana National Integration Day Celebrations” on Friday with demonstrations and processions in each Assembly constituency headquarters with students, youth, and women at 11 am, followed by a public gathering in the evening.

The rallies will likely draw roughly 15,000 people from each Assembly district. Each district will receive about 10,000 national flags, along with 50 enormous flags. On the occasion, programmes showcasing Telangana’s rich culture and traditions will also be held.

The state government has decided to hold these celebrations in a grand manner in the name of ‘Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu’ from September 16 to 18 to mark the completion of the 74th anniversary and also the beginning of 75th anniversary of the merger of Telangana (Hyderabad State) into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. 

The concluding celebrations will be held for three days next year from September 16 to 18 in 2023. The state government has made elaborate arrangements to make these celebrations a grand success. It has appointed ministers, whips in Assembly and Council, state government advisers and chairpersons of various corporations as incharge for each of the 33 districts, who will hoist national flags and also take salute at a Guard of Honour at all the district headquarters on September 17 at 9 am.

The main ceremony will be held at Public Gardens, Nampally in Hyderabad on September 17 where Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao will hoist the national flag. Ministers and other public representatives will hoist national flags in all the 33 district headquarters and 119 Assembly constituency headquarters.

The CM will later inaugurate Adivas Bhavan and Banjara Bhavan in Banjara Hills. Later a huge rally will be taken out by folk artists, public representatives from Scheduled Tribes from People's Plaza, Necklace Road to NTR Stadium near Indira Park. Artists performing around 30 different art forms like Gussadi, Gond and Lambadi dance forms highlighting Telangana culture and traditions will also participate in the rally. The CM will address a public meeting at NTR Stadium in the evening.

On September 18, cultural programmes will be held across the state. Felicitation programmes of freedom fighters, artists will be organised in all the districts. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with DGP M. Mahender Reddy inspected the arrangements at Public Gardens and NTR Stadium on Thursday.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Satyavathi Rathod, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, MLAs Muta Gopal, Kaleru Venkatesh, GHMC deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha also inspected the arrangements at NTR Stadium.

...
Tags: telangana national integration day, ntr stadium, kcr public meeting
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Union minister of state for social justice A. Narayana Swamy regretted that there is no proper response from AP government on implementation of proposals in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. (Photo: Twitter)

Union minister slams YSRC for reneging on Amaravati as AP’s capital

Nine-day Brahmotsavams will be conducted from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5 (DC Image)

TTD plans cultural shows to allure devotees during Srivari Brahmotsavams

Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narendar he took up several developmental works, including laying drains and roads as also ensuring easy draining out of the floodwaters. (Photo: Twitter)

Mysaiah Nagar slum area turns into model colony: MLA Narendar

The Railways has announced the rescheduling of certain trains passing through Vizag. (Photo: Twitter@RailMinIndia)

Trains rescheduled



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shah, Rajnath in Hyderabad on Friday

Union home minister Amit Shah. (DC)

We're on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' some on Europe Jodo Yatra, says Congress

The Congress took a dig at the Left party over its leaders proposed foreign trip, saying they are engaged in Europe Jodo Yatra. (PTI Photo)

State Congress units to let Sonia pick PCC presidents

Sonia Gandhi (AFP file photo)

TD disrupts State Legislative Council session on Day 1

News

Women's security cannot be expected from those facilitating release of rapists: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kollam, Wednesday (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->