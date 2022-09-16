  
Nation Politics 16 Sep 2022 Telangana is not new ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana is not new to fighting, KTR warns BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Sep 16, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2022, 7:37 am IST
KTR garlands the statue of BR Ambedkar at Ambedkar Chowk before addressing a gathering at the Junior College ground in Karimnagar on Friday, marking the Telangana Integration Day celebrations. — DC Image
KARIMNAGAR: The Telangana region is not new to fighting, state minister KT Ramarao asserted on Friday. He noted that, in 1948, the people fought against the cruel rulers. In 1956, they fought against the merger of Telangana into Andhra Pradesh and in 1960, they started a Separate Telangana movement, he said.

It was this fight that KCR continued since 2001 leading to the formation of Telangana state in 2014, the IT minister said while participating in the Telangana Integration Day celebrations in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Before addressing the gathering at the Junior College ground, Rao garlanded the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Ambedkar Chowk and spoke about the decision of the state government to name the Telangana Secretariat after Ambedkar.

KTR said that “because of the foresight and guidelines of Ambedkar, the dream of separate Telangana state became a reality.”

“It is our responsibility to protect the state from a fresh split in the name of caste and religion. With an intention to remain united, the state government is celebrating the Telangana integration day on a grand note for three days,” he said.

He said the BJP leaders were trying to provoke the people in the name of religion. Nothing good would happen to the state with such silly politics, he felt.

He said that after the formation of the Telangana state, several innovative welfare schemes have been introduced. “Some 90 per cent of the families are getting pensions. For Rajanna Sircilla district, around 17,000 new pensions were sanctioned,” he said.

The facilities for drinking water and power supply increased enormously in the new state. In the past, there used to be only one degree college in Sircilla. Now, along with agriculture and polytechnic colleges, many new institutions were coming up, he said. “Very soon a medical college will also be sanctioned for the district,” he said.

Tags: ktr, telangana integration day
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


