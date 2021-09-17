Nation Politics 16 Sep 2021 TPCC dandora to culm ...
Nation, Politics

TPCC dandora to culminate in KCR’s backyard today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 17, 2021, 3:13 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2021, 7:29 am IST
To mark the Telangana merger day, TPCC is conducting its last Dandora programme on Friday
 After taking charge as TPCC president, Revanth Reddy began the Dandora programme on August 9, commemorating the Quit India Day. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is trying to make a grand success of Dalit and Girijana Atma Gaurava Dandora programme at Gajwel, the home turf of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, on September 17. To mark the Telangana merger day, TPCC is conducting its last Dandora programme on Friday.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders will participate in the meeting.

 

After taking charge as TPCC president, Revanth Reddy began the Dandora programme on August 9, commemorating the Quit India Day. Having chosen Gajwel as the final venue, Congress leaders are mobilizing people, especially dalits and girijans, for the meeting. Party leaders visited the venue several times to inspect the arrangements.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, senior leaders Mallu Ravi and P. Balaram said that they will file a charge-sheet against KCR government’s atrocities on dalits and girijans.

Meanwhile, TRS has taken up the Dalit Vindu luncheon programme in Siddipet district. Finance minister T. Harish Rao is keenly monitoring the arrangements. To prevent mobilisation of dalits for the Congress programme, TRS leaders have evolved counter-strategies, sources said.

 

Tags: telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc), tpcc, girijana atma gaurava dandora programme, k. chandrasekhar rao, dandora programme, rajya sabha mallikarjun kharge, aicc telangana, manickam tagore, a. revanth reddy, clp, mallu bhatti vikramarka, p. balaram, dalit vindu luncheon programme, t. harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


