Nation Politics 16 Sep 2021 Pala Bishop's s ...
Nation, Politics

Pala Bishop's statement not religiously coloured, says Suresh Gopi MP

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2021, 1:51 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 1:51 pm IST
While the Congress had said the Bishop crossed limits, the BJP supported him by urging society to discuss the statement
Suresh Gopi (Twitter)
 Suresh Gopi (Twitter)

Kottayam: Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of the Pala diocese did not make any statement which was religiously coloured or could cause communal discord, Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi said on Thursday.

The actor-politician, speaking to the media after visiting the Bishop at the diocese at Pala near here, said there was no need to be concerned about anything as Kallarangatt had not referred to any particular religion nor did he make a statement which could cause religious discord.

 

"He only referred to certain activities," Gopi said, but refused to divulge what was discussed in the meeting with the Bishop.

The BJP MP said that nothing was discussed which should be informed to the media and what was discussed was not meant for general consumption.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, had said that the state government has no intention of initiating any legal proceedings against Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt for his controversial "narcotic jihad" remarks

The Chief Minister, at a press conference, had also said that necessary clarifications have come from the Bishop's side that the intent behind his remarks was to caution his community against the evils of drugs and not to create enmity between religions or disrupt communal harmony.

 

He had further said that mafia organisations should be seen as such -- a mafia -- and they should not be branded with a certain religion.

On Wednesday, the Church of South India (CSI) Central Diocese Bishop, Dr. Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian and Kerala Muslim Youth Federation state president and Thazhathangadi Juma Masjid Imam, Shamsuddin Mannani Ilavupalam, had issued a joint statement, stating that blaming each other and declaring solidarity with any one community through accusations only gives communal forces a chance to grow.

On Tuesday, in another peace meeting called by Pala DySP Shaju Jose, leaders of various religious communities came together and condemned the protests in Pala over the Bishop's statement.

 

They had demanded strong action against propaganda that undermines the atmosphere of religious and communal peace through social media.

Even as peace initiatives started at the ground level with meetings of religious leaders in connection with the controversial "narcotic jihad" remarks by the Bishop, senior UDF and LDF leaders continued to accuse the Sangh Parivar of attempting to disrupt communal harmony in Kerala.

The Congress-led coalition UDF also blamed the LDF government and the Chief Minister for allegedly waiting to see the different religious communities clash and collapse instead of taking steps, like holding an all-party meeting, to resolve the issue and prevent communal disharmony in the state.

 

After meeting the Bishop in Pala on Monday, BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas had alleged that the Congress and the CPI(M) were taking a position in favour of extremist elements creating trouble in society, instead of addressing the issue raised by the senior Catholic priest.

As the Bishop's remarks triggered a political row, the Chief Minister last week had said those who hold responsible positions should refrain from making statements causing division in society.

While the Congress had said the Bishop crossed limits, the BJP supported him by urging society to discuss the statement.

 

Kallarangatt had said recently that Christian girls were falling prey to the alleged love and narcotic jihad in Kerala and wherever arms cannot be used, extremists were using such methods to destroy the youth. 

 

...
Tags: pala bishop joseph kallarangatt, suresh gopi, communal discord
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Tirupati attracts over 36 million worshippers annually and the TTD would vastly benefit with the addition of eminent personalities as special invitees, it added. (DC file photo)

TTD gets a jumbo Board; 52 'special invitees' included

'Amma Vodi' is one of the many freebie schemes being implemented by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. (Photo: PTI/File)

CAG picks irregularities in Andhra Pradesh's finances

The MNM was in an alliance with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) in the recently held assembly polls. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kamal Haasan's MNM to contest independently in Tamil Nadu local body elections

A devotee immerses an idol of Lord Ganesha in the Hussainsagar. (P.Surendra Reddy/DC)

SC allows immersion of PoP idols in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kamal Haasan's MNM to contest independently in Tamil Nadu local body elections

The MNM was in an alliance with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) in the recently held assembly polls. (Photo: PTI/File)

Modi government harmful for employment: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Three CMs of BJP-ruled states resign in less than three months

BJP leaders Vijay Rupani, BS Yediyurappa and Tirath Singh Rawat (from left to right). (ANI Photo)

Terror forces can dominate for some time, but their existence not permanent: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple projects in Gujarat, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Bhowanipore bypolls to be held on Sept 30 in face of constitutional crisis

According to the EC, Mr Dwiwedi, who informed it that the Covid-19 situation was fully under control, no impact of the flood situation on the poll-bound Assembly constituencies and the state being fully geared to hold the election. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->