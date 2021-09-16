Nation Politics 16 Sep 2021 Kamal Haasan's ...
Kamal Haasan's MNM to contest independently in Tamil Nadu local body elections

ANI
Published Sep 16, 2021, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 1:26 pm IST
As per a tweet by Haasan, the party is soon going to start campaigning for the elections
The MNM was in an alliance with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) in the recently held assembly polls. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The MNM was in an alliance with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) in the recently held assembly polls. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) led by the actor turned politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday announced that it will independently contest the upcoming local body elections in the nine districts of Tamil Nadu.

As per a tweet by Haasan, the party is soon going to start campaigning for the elections.

 

"Makkal Needhi Maiyam will contest alone in local body elections. I am going to campaign in all nine districts. Let's meet in the ground. Victory is ours," tweeted Haasan.

The MNM was in an alliance with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) in the recently held assembly polls.

Earlier on Wednesday, AIADMK's ally in the assembly polls, PMK, also decided to contest independently in the local body elections.

...
