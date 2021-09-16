Nation Politics 16 Sep 2021 Andhra Pradesh HC gi ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh HC gives approval for counting of votes in MPTC and ZPTC elections

ANI
Published Sep 16, 2021, 5:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2021, 5:21 pm IST
The elections were conducted for 515 ZPTCs and 7220 MPTCs on April 8 with the counting scheduled for April 10
The bench consisting of Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice AK Goswami and Justice Uma Devi gave a green light for the counting of votes in the MPTC and ZPTC elections.
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh High Court Division Bench, on Thursday, gave a nod for counting of votes in the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) elections held in April.

The elections were conducted for 515 ZPTCs and 7220 MPTCs on April 8 with the counting scheduled for April 10. However, the High Court single bench had stopped the counting process based on petitions filed by various political parties including Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP).

...
Tags: andhra pradesh, andhra pradesh high court, telugu desam party, bharatiya janata party, jana sena party
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


