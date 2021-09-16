All set for Amit Shah’s public meeting at Nirmal today

HYDERABAD: The state unit of BJP has made grand arrangements for a public meeting at Nirmal on Friday, which will have the presence of union home minister Amit Shah.

The public meeting of the saffron party, which has been demanding that Telangana State liberation day be celebrated as an official programme, is being conducted at the historic Veyi Urula Marri.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and Vishwakarma Day also fall on the same day.

Party leaders and activists from undivided Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Medak and Hyderabad districts will attend the meeting, party sources said. They expect a turnout of at least three lakh people at the public meeting.

The party’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will give a break to his 20-day-old Praja Sangrama Yatra, in order to be present at Amit Shah’s meeting.

BJP leaders will reinforce their demand for celebrating September 17 as an official programme, during the Nirmal public meeting. It is believed that Amit Shah, who will come from Nanded in a chopper, will expose the lapses of TRS government and explain the need for a Telangana liberation day celebration.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, party leaders N.V.S.S.Prabhakar, Gudur Narayana Reddy and others supervised arrangements for the meeting.