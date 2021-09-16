Nation Politics 16 Sep 2021 All set for Amit Sha ...
Nation, Politics

All set for Amit Shah’s public meeting at Nirmal today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 16, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2021, 7:37 am IST
BJP leaders expect a turnout of at least three lakh people at the public meeting
Amit Shah (PTI file photo)
 Amit Shah (PTI file photo)

HYDERABAD: The state unit of BJP has made grand arrangements for a public meeting at Nirmal on Friday, which will have the presence of union home minister Amit Shah.

The public meeting of the saffron party, which has been demanding that Telangana State liberation day be celebrated as an official programme, is being conducted at the historic Veyi Urula Marri.

 

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and Vishwakarma Day also fall on the same day.

Party leaders and activists from undivided Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Medak and Hyderabad districts will attend the meeting, party sources said. They expect a turnout of at least three lakh people at the public meeting.

The party’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will give a break to his 20-day-old Praja Sangrama Yatra, in order to be present at Amit Shah’s meeting.

BJP leaders will reinforce their demand for celebrating September 17 as an official programme, during the Nirmal public meeting. It is believed that Amit Shah, who will come from Nanded in a chopper, will expose the lapses of TRS government and explain the need for a Telangana liberation day celebration.

 

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, party leaders N.V.S.S.Prabhakar, Gudur Narayana Reddy and others supervised arrangements for the meeting.

...
Tags: public meeting nirmal, amit shah, telangana state liberation day, veyi urula marri, modi's birthday, vishwakarma day, bandi sanjay kumar, praja sangrama yatra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 17 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Gummadi Anuradha (Twitter)

Gummadi Anuradha first Adivasi woman in Telugu states to head a law college

A team led by Dharmapuri circle inspector Koteshwar Rao started a manhunt for the accused and nabbed him at about 5.30 pm on Thursday near Nerella of Sambashivuni Gutta. — Representatoinal image/By arrangement

Teen arrested for molesting minor in Jagtial district

Justice Cheema had challenged his premature retirement and matter was taken up on Wednesday with direction to government to come back with its response on Thursday. — PTI

Centre backtracks, Justice Ashok Iqbal Singh Cheema is restored

The state’s second Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Policy was unveiled by IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday. (Photo:Twitter)

KTR unveils Information, Communication and Technology Policy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bhupendra Patil team wholly new, all Rupani ministers dropped

Newly sworn-in state ministers and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani after the the state ministerial Cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Suspended Kerala Congress leader K P Anil Kumar announces resignation

Anil Kumar said that the suspension was yet to be revoked. (Photo: PTI)

Under Bommai's leadership, BJP will again form govt in Karnataka: Amit Shah

Amit Shah inaugurated various development projects in Davanagere. (Photo: Twitter@AmitShah)

Karnataka CM hints at BJP-JD(S) joining hands to gain power in Kalaburagi corporation

A delegation of JD(S) legislators led by their leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday had met Chief Minister Bommai. (Photo: Twitter/@JanataDal_S)

Kamal Haasan's MNM to contest independently in Tamil Nadu local body elections

The MNM was in an alliance with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) in the recently held assembly polls. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->