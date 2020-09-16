176th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,020,319

91,016

Recovered

3,941,375

82,802

Deaths

82,103

1,280

Maharashtra109785677527330409 Andhra Pradesh5839254865315041 Tamil Nadu5142084589008502 Karnataka4752653692297481 Uttar Pradesh3240362520974604 Delhi2257961912034806 West Bengal2091461811424062 Telangana162844131447996 Bihar161101146533836 Odisha158650125738698 Assam146575116900492 Gujarat116345968093245 Kerala11403482341467 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh93053696131820 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5665437062914 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
Nation Politics 16 Sep 2020 In Rajya Sabha, Oppo ...
Nation, Politics

In Rajya Sabha, Opposition blames Centre for failing to act against COVID-19 on time

PTI
Published Sep 16, 2020, 9:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2020, 9:44 pm IST
Members of the Upper House were participating in a discussion on 'COVID-19 pandemic and steps taken by the Government of India'.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (PTI)
 Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday questioned the Modi government's claim that the lockdown helped prevent over 29 lakh COVID-19 cases and thousands of deaths, and said it should have ensured better coordination with the states.

Members of the Upper House were participating in a discussion on 'COVID-19 pandemic and steps taken by the Government of India'.

 

Several opposition members, including from the DMK and CPI (M), also pointed out that the government took almost two months to impose the lockdown after the first case came to light in January, and claimed the delay had proved costly.

Some of them also took a jibe at the government saying it was busy hosting US President Donald Trump, who was on a two-day India trip in the last week of February.

Initiating the discussion, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma questioned the government's claims that the lockdown prevented up to 29 lakh COVID-19 cases.

 

He argued that the people of the country should know if the lockdown really helped in containing the spread of the disease and sought compensation for the migrant workers who died during the lockdown.

"He (health minister) has said that it has been estimated that this decision prevented approximately 14 to 29 lakh...and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths...The House must be informed as to what is the scientific basis on which we have reached this conclusion that but for the sudden lockdown, the number of cases could have risen up to 29 lakh," Sharma said.

 

He was of the view that the Centre should have taken the state governments into confidence so that they could have prepared better for the lockdown.

"Were we prepared for the lockdown? I am not levelling any allegation as nobody in the world was prepared, but you could have spoken to the states, alerted them ... to make preparations at the district level...

"This did not happen so what happened was that in four hours railways stopped. This led to painful scenes and the picture of the country which went out was not good," Sharma said, adding the sudden decision led to immense problems to the migrant labourers.

 

Sharma said that the government has in a reply stated that no compensation has been given because there are no figures regarding the death of migrant workers during the lockdown.

"This is such an unfortunate situation for the country. Why don't you have figures? Every state knows who died. They should be given compensation," the Congress leader said.

He said for the future the government should make a database regarding migrant workers in the country.

"There should be a register and those people who live in cities who did not get food security, ration, please find a solution for such exigencies," Sharma said.

 

Referring to an article in a leading medical journal which questioned the credentials of Hydroxychloroquine, Sharma said, "They had to take it back because it was completely fabricated... a case should be filed here as well because the pharma lobbies, as it is an affordable drug, want to discredit it."

Accusing the Centre of not consulting experts to draw a strategy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) MP Derek O' Brien said that the central government should not use the pandemic "to convert democracy into autocracy".

 

"Did you consult global experts?... We set up a Global Advisory Committee with half a dozen people...The problem is that when things are going good, you want to take the credit and when things are tough, you start talking about the chief minister and bulldoze us in a serious speech like this," he said.

He asked if the Centre transferred funds to the informal sector and migrant workers, as demanded by the 12 opposition parties.

"You need humility...This government needs humility to work together with states. You don't know at all...Unless you have this one thing how will we go forward," O'Brien said.

 

He also took a swipe at the government over the PM CARES Fund.

"The most opaque and dark fund in the world is called the Prime Minister's couldn't care less fund. Oh! I said the name wrong," he said.

Tiruchi Siva (DMK) alleged late action by the government in tackling COVID-19.

"The first case was detected in January and the self-imposed curfew started from March 23," he said.

According to him, the lockdown was delayed for the "gala welcome" of the US President Donald Trump, who was here on a two-day visit on February 24 and 25.

 

Swapan Dasgupta, a nominated member, said the government should clear the confusion caused by claims that India is "under-reporting" its numbers and urged the health minister to come out with some clarification over the statistical robustness of the figures.

BJP MP Vinay P Sahastrabuddhe said that the Centre held discussion with state chief ministers and secretaries around 15 times and no one during their conversation even once said that the lockdown should not have been imposed.

He criticised the Maharashtra government over its handling of the pandemic, claiming ther is a lack of coordination among officers and political leaders in the state.

 

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said even her family members suffered due to the pandemic.

"The way people were being treated in hospitals, the way Mumbai roads are getting sanitised every hour, it is incomparable. There should be no politics on this subject," Bachchan said.

K Keshava Rao of TRS said that there was a need for better coordination between the Centre and the state governments for handling the pandemic.

RCP Singh of the JD(U) said over 20 lakh migrant workers from Bihar were sent back by the states after the pandemic without recognising their contribution and now they are being called back by their respective employers

 

Elamaram Kareem (CPI-M) cited data from CMIM (Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy) to claim that around 15 crore people have lost jobs and alleged that the government has not taken any steps to address the situation.

While talking of the COVID-package, Kareem said that it is just one per cent of the GDP, while the packages from other countries are up to 21 per cent of their GDP.

Manoj Jha of the RJD also raised the issues of workers who were turned down by their employers during the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Santanu Sen of AITMC recalled that in the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when his party members were wearing masks they were asked to remove them by the Chair.

 

To this, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said: "At that time, the Chair was guided by the guidelines issued by ICMR. On that day, when this comment was made, there was no such thing."

...
Tags: coronavirus crisis, coronavirus in india, monsoon session of parliament, rajya sabha deputy chairman


Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu E Palanisamy.

Tamil Nadu to continue two-language policy only, says CM Palanisamy

Something like this: A visualisation of the Central Vista project. (Image: HCP Designs)

Tata Projects wins new Parliament project, L&T loses out

Are the days of physical classrooms over? (PTI representational image)

Arre, teach the teacher first: 84% of school teachers struggle with e-learning tech

The Anna subway is one of the biggest subways in Chennai.

Renovated Anna subway in Chennai opened to public  



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PMK resurrects demand for 20% quota for Vanniyars in Tamil Nadu

PMK boss Anbumani Ramadoss waves to the party faithful. (File photo)

Finally, on Sept 30, we'll know who did (or did not) demolish the Babri Masjid

The Babri Masjid as it stood before its destruction by someone. (File photo)

Ahead of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman poll, BJP issues whip to its MPs

Parliament building. (PTI)

MP Assembly by-polls: Shivraj, Scindia joint campaign likely

hivraj Singh Chouhan (right) with Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI file photo)

Doval walks out of SCO meet over new Pakistan map

NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday walked out of a meeting of the national security advisors of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries in protest after the Pakistani representative used a
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham