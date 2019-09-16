Nation Politics 16 Sep 2019 Will be CM for 10 mo ...
Will be CM for 10 more years: K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Sep 16, 2019, 12:44 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 12:44 am IST
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: Putting an end to rumours about his ill health and stepping down in favour of his son, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday declared from the floor of the Assembly that he is not giving up the chief minister’s post.

During his reply to the budget discussions, Mr Rao sarcastically said, “I have friends who are wishing for my death for the past 20 years, but still I am alive. Nothing happens to my health and I am hale and healthy.”

 

He said he was “striving hard for the well-being of the state and people. My age is 66 years and I will work as Chief Minister for another 10 years with the blessings of the people and God.”

He claimed that “whatever I say definitely happens” and so he is now saying that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti will remain in power for another three terms “and I will be the Chief Minister for this term and coming term also... I don’t understand why I should die when I am fit enough and don’t have any health issues. And why should I make my son K.T. Rama Rao the chief minister.”

The comments were greeted with applause and laughter from ruling party members and opposition members.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


