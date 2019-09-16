Modi has no time to visit Karnataka’s flood-hit areas: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Lashing out at the Union government over the delay in announcing flood relief for the state, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday remarked that PM Modi cannot find time to visit flood affected areas in the state.

In his tweets, Mr Siddaramaiah said, “It is unfortunate that our PM, who has time to fly to different countries, could not find time to visit flood affected areas & hear their grievances. And Yes, he has 56 inch chest!”

Referring to farmer suicides in the state, the Kuruba strongman said, “My deepest condolences to the families of 5 farmers who committed suicide as they could not withstand the damage from floods. Many more farmers are in a similar helpless situation. Both Central & State govts are acting dead.”

He charged that banks were harassing the flood affected farmers by issuing notices. “If state government has any humanity left, they have to stop the banks from torturing the victims. The damages due to floods, in Karnataka alone, can be estimated at more than Rs 36,000 crore. The union government has not given a single paisa as aid.”

Continuing his tirade, Mr Siddaramaiah criticised the state government for not having the courage to question the Union government. “Media has reported that Central @BJP4India govt has warned state govts not to ask for relief funds. This is a sign of bankruptcy of govt. If this is not true, then let the central govt release the true facts. They should not play with the lives of innocent people," he tweeted. He recalled that during the 2009 floods then PM Dr Manmohan Singh surveyed the affected areas & announced Rs 1,500 crore relief funds immediately. "@BSYBJP was @CMofKarnataka even during that time."

The former CM added that when farmers committed suicide during his tenure as @CMofKarnataka, he took many steps and initiated schemes like Anna Bhagya, Krishi Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, etc immediately to address their concerns. "What is stopping @BJP4Karnataka from doing the same? Where is the current @PMOIndia now?," he questioned angrily on Twitter.