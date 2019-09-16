Nation Politics 16 Sep 2019 ‘Be ready to l ...
‘Be ready to lose PoK’: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani warns Pak

Sep 16, 2019
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 8:21 am IST
The Chief Minister also reminded Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan about the 1971 war in which Bangladesh was liberated.
 Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday warned Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism and added that it should be ready to lose Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK). (Photo: File)

Vadodara: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday warned Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism and added that it should be ready to lose Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

"Article 370 has been revoked. Now, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) too is ours. Pakistan should be ready to lose PoK. For fulfilling the dream of united India, we are ready to move forward for PoK... Pakistan should stop supporting terrorism... India will not tolerate this," he said while attending a Bharat Ekta Manch rally here.

 

In August, Parliament had revoked Article 370 which gave special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two union territories- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Chief Minister also reminded Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan about the 1971 war in which Bangladesh was liberated.

"Pakistan was boasting of occupying Delhi in 1971 but they were about to lose Karachi. Bangladesh was partitioned. Their Army became our refugees," he added.

 

