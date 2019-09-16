Nation Politics 16 Sep 2019 Ambedkar's  ...
Nation, Politics

Ambedkar's 'One Nation One Constitution' dream fulfilled: Kishan Reddy on Article 370

ANI
Published Sep 16, 2019, 10:47 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2019, 10:47 am IST
Reddy also said that apple market in Jammu and Kashmir was not giving adequate profits to the apple farmers before Article 370 was scrapped.
MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that BR Ambedkar's dream of 'One Nation One Constitution' has been fulfilled now after the abrogation of Article 370. (Photo: File)
 MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that BR Ambedkar's dream of 'One Nation One Constitution' has been fulfilled now after the abrogation of Article 370. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that B R Ambedkar's dream of 'One Nation One Constitution' has been fulfilled now after the abrogation of Article 370.

"The Constitution which was written by Ambedkar was not enforced in Jammu and Kashmir. Narendra Modi government has abrogated Article 370 and 35A and Ambedkar's dream of one Nation one Constitution has been fulfilled now," he said at an event here.

 

"The provision of SC, ST and Backwards Category reservation were not applicable in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Right to Information Act was also not applicable there," Reddy said.

Reddy also said that apple market in Jammu and Kashmir was not giving adequate profits to the apple farmers before Article 370 was scrapped.

"Vendors took 70 per cent from the purchase amount and 30 per cent is given to the Farmers. The Central Government has decided to purchase every single apple and give the actual total amount to farmers. The department of Tourism is also cherished after the scrapping of Article 370," he added.

In August, Parliament had revoked Article 370 which gave special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two union territories -- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

...
Tags: kishan reddy, article 370, b r ambedkar, one nation one constitution, narendra modi, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The former MLA alleged that his vehicle has been taken away and he will be confined to his home. (Photo: File)

He doesn't need any permission: SC allows CPI(M) leader Tarigami to go back to J&K

Kumar was was asked to appear before the agency at 10 am on Saturday after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in the case. (Photo: File | PTI)

Appear before 2 pm: CBI summons Kolkata ex-top cop Rajiv Kumar

The 23-year-old law student who has accused the BJP Union minister Chinmayanand of rape and blackmail was brought to a court under heavy security on Monday for her statement. (Photo: File)

Woman who accused Chinmayanand brought to court amid tight security in UP

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer issued notice to the Centre and the state, and fixed Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK leader Vaiko's plea for hearing on September 30. (Photo: Representational)

SC notice to Centre, J&K on plea for producing Farooq Abdullah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is the Apple Watch 4 killer we have been eagerly awaiting and there is an excellent reason for even iPhone owners to purchase it.
 

Top 5 WhatsApp features every user needs to know

These features will make you a WhatsApp ninja.
 

Tata Sumo put out to pasture after 25 years of service, no longer available

Production stopped in April 2019.
 

'Ease is most difficult thing to achieve': Hrithik Roshan on 'Ghungroo' hook step

Hrithik Roshan on Ghungroo song from WAR. (Image Source: YouTube/ YRF)
 

Kiran Bedi loses iPhone while riding bullock cart to village, recovers it later

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (Photo: File)
 

Tripura: Man stole goat 41 years ago, arrested today

Photo: Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP will get 'unprecedented mandate': CM shows confidence ahead of Maharashtra polls

Fadnavis said his ongoing 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' has so far covered over 3,000 km and reached out to over 100 constituencies (out of the total 288) in the state. (Photo: File)

If Chinmanayand gets arrested, Hindus will rebel: Big Boss fame Omji

The SIT probing the alleged rape of a law student by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swami Chinmayanand on Sunday examined three male friends of the survivor, besides some employees of her college. (Photo: File)

'Ridiculous': BJP reacts to Ex-Jharkhand CM's notice to Raghubar Das

Soren accused Das of defaming him and said his allegations were being published in newspapers. (Photo: Twitter | PTI)

Shiv Sena assesses poll preparedness amid speculation over tie-up future with BJP

Officially, leader of both the parties have been maintaining that the BJP and the Sena will contest the polls together. (Photo: File)

‘Be ready to lose PoK’: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani warns Pak

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday warned Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism and added that it should be ready to lose Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK). (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham