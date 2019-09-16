Ambedkar's 'One Nation One Constitution' dream fulfilled: Kishan Reddy on Article 370

MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that BR Ambedkar's dream of 'One Nation One Constitution' has been fulfilled now after the abrogation of Article 370. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: MoS for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that B R Ambedkar's dream of 'One Nation One Constitution' has been fulfilled now after the abrogation of Article 370.

"The Constitution which was written by Ambedkar was not enforced in Jammu and Kashmir. Narendra Modi government has abrogated Article 370 and 35A and Ambedkar's dream of one Nation one Constitution has been fulfilled now," he said at an event here.

"The provision of SC, ST and Backwards Category reservation were not applicable in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Right to Information Act was also not applicable there," Reddy said.

Reddy also said that apple market in Jammu and Kashmir was not giving adequate profits to the apple farmers before Article 370 was scrapped.

"Vendors took 70 per cent from the purchase amount and 30 per cent is given to the Farmers. The Central Government has decided to purchase every single apple and give the actual total amount to farmers. The department of Tourism is also cherished after the scrapping of Article 370," he added.

In August, Parliament had revoked Article 370 which gave special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two union territories -- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.