N Chandrababu Naidu using AP intelligence wing for politics, says TRS

Hyderabad: The TRS on Saturday alleged that AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had been misusing Section 8 of AP Reorganization Act, 2014 that makes Hyderabad the common capital for both Telugu states, and using the AP DGP’s office in Hyderabad as a “den” for illegal activities and creating political instability and law and order issues.

The party accused Mr Naidu of pumping thousands of crores of rupees into the state to win the elections. It said Mr Naidu was using AP’s intelligence wing police for political activities in Telangana state.

Addressing a press conference here, minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, TRS MP Balka Suman, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and party secretary Gattu Ramachandra Rao alleged that Mr Naidu had deployed about 100 intelligence officials in TS, who are touring Assembly constituencies in the name of surveys.

“AP Intelligence head A.B. Venkateshwar Rao is heading this team of 100 officials in Telangana state. They are using the AP DGP office as a den for political activities and disbursement of money. The Governor should take action and check these activities. Else TRS cadre would be forced to take action,” said Mr Rajeshwar Reddy said.

The TRS threatened that the cadre would resort to attacks on AP officials and staff indulging in illegal activities and expose their misdeeds if Mr Naidu failed to withdraw AP intelligence officials from TS immediately.

Stating that Section 8 did not confer rights to the AP government to deploy police or intelligence staff in the common capital, the MLC said, “The Act clearly stipulates that Governor should act based on the recommendations of the Telangana Council of Ministers in Hyderabad. But Chandra-babu is misusing this Act and deploying police and intelligence staff here.”

Mr Suman said Mr Naidu was spreading 'money culture' in politics in Telangana state. “Naidu looted thousands of crores in AP in four years. Now he is trying to use this ill-gotten wealth in Telangana elections and win some seats. TRS leaders and cadre will not remain spectators. We will attack AP staff if they resort to any unlawful activities and expose them before the public,” Mr Suman said.