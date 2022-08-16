  
Nation Politics 16 Aug 2022 TRS leader, cousin f ...
Nation, Politics

TRS leader, cousin fire in the air at farmhouse

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 16, 2022, 1:28 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2022, 1:28 am IST
The videos feature Vigneshwar Reddy who belongs to the TRS firing off the weapon with his cousin Vikram at a farmhouse located at Nazdik Singaram village of Yacharam police limits. — DC Image
Hyderabad: Videos of two persons firing in the air allegedly from an air rifle were widely circulated on social media platforms on Monday. The videos feature Vigneshwar Reddy who belongs to the TRS firing off the weapon with his cousin Vikram at a farmhouse located at Nazdik Singaram village of Yacharam police limits.

Yacharam inspector S. Lingaiah , said that an air gun was used in the incident which happened on July 14 though the video went viral on Monday. “ We have seized the air rifle and sent it for examination. Prima facie it is found that an air rifle does not need a weapons licence and also does not fall under the purview of Indian Arms Act. We have summoned them and inquiry is going on. Accordingly we shall proceed,” Lingaiah said .

Lingaiah added that around 15 youngsters had gathered at the farmhouse for a birthday party during which the air rifle was fired.

Meanwhile, Vigneswar Reddy, claimed that his opponents were spreading false information about them as they were unable to digest their political growth in the area. “ I have never been involved in any illegal or anti-social activity,” he said. “The police have started an inquiry and we are ready to face any action if found guilty.”

The farmhouse is owned by their friend Ravinder Reddy. They had a get-together at the farmhouse and there was no birthday party as the police was saying, Vigneswar Reddy claimed.

