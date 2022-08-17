  
Nation Politics 16 Aug 2022 BJP worker hurt in D ...
Nation, Politics

BJP worker hurt in Devaruppula clash moved to Hyderabad hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 17, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2022, 1:56 am IST
File photo of the clash that broke out between TRS and BJP workers during BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangram Yatra at Devaruppala in Jangaon district on Monday. — DC Image
 File photo of the clash that broke out between TRS and BJP workers during BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangram Yatra at Devaruppala in Jangaon district on Monday. — DC Image

WARANGAL: BJP activist Ravula Mallesh Yadav, who suffered serious injuries to his head and neck during stone-pelting by TRS members in Devaruppula on Monday, was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.

A clash broke out during the BJP’s Praja Sangram Yatra, when the party's state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was addressing a crowd.

Sources said that in the clash, Yadav’s nerves on the neck were split due to the injuries, leaving him in a serious condition. As his health deteriorated, he was moved to Yashoda Hospital in the city.

Sanjay spoke to Yadav’s family, assuring help and support, and also interacted with the doctors attending to him.

BJP leaders condemned the incident, calling it an attempt by the TRS to foil the BJP event as it was witnessing a huge public turnout.

They also hit out at the police for acting on the TRS’s behest, saying efforts are being made to dissuade supporters from a public meeting in Palakurthy. They alleged that the police shut all shops following the stone pelting, causing a curfew-like situation in the region.

...
Tags: warangal, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), ‪bjp, praja sangram yatra, bandi sanjay kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

TRS men clash with BJP workers at Bandi Sanjay meeting

Latest From Nation

The police perused CCTV footage from cameras located between the girl’s residence and the hospital, and identified the driver as a resident of Subash Nagar by examining stickers pasted on the vehicle. — Representational Image/DC

Two-year-old abducted, recovered in five hours

It will help achieve national climate change targets. —

SPDCL’s DSM plan to reduce peak power purchases

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a gathering during the Praja Sangram Yatra at Palakurthy of Jangaon district on Tuesday. (DC Image)

KCR knows only cloudbursts, Jefferson’s: Bandi

Jana Sena leaders Ch. Manukrant Reddy, K. Vinod Kumar Reddy, G. Kishore, D. Sujay and others criticised legislator Anil Kumar that he deceived the local population by failing to keep his promise. — Representational Image/DC

Demolition of houses on the banks of Jaffar Saheb Canal triggers tension



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Grand Alliance to have coordination panel to ensure it does not meet NDA's fate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at a function after paying tributes at Shaheed Smarak, in Patna, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)

BJP, Congress spread lies on social media during 2019 polls: Study

The study examined 1,014 fact-checked stories from March 10 to May 23, 2019 and discovered that the BJP and Congress were responsible for the vast majority of misinformation posts. — AFP

Parallel meetings of JD(U), RJD begin amid soaring political temperatures in Bihar

The meeting of the RJD legislators is convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow. (ANI)

KTR, Owaisi slam Modi over release of 11 rapists

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->