BJP worker hurt in Devaruppula clash moved to Hyderabad hospital

File photo of the clash that broke out between TRS and BJP workers during BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangram Yatra at Devaruppala in Jangaon district on Monday. — DC Image

WARANGAL: BJP activist Ravula Mallesh Yadav, who suffered serious injuries to his head and neck during stone-pelting by TRS members in Devaruppula on Monday, was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.

A clash broke out during the BJP’s Praja Sangram Yatra, when the party's state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was addressing a crowd.

Sources said that in the clash, Yadav’s nerves on the neck were split due to the injuries, leaving him in a serious condition. As his health deteriorated, he was moved to Yashoda Hospital in the city.

Sanjay spoke to Yadav’s family, assuring help and support, and also interacted with the doctors attending to him.

BJP leaders condemned the incident, calling it an attempt by the TRS to foil the BJP event as it was witnessing a huge public turnout.

They also hit out at the police for acting on the TRS’s behest, saying efforts are being made to dissuade supporters from a public meeting in Palakurthy. They alleged that the police shut all shops following the stone pelting, causing a curfew-like situation in the region.