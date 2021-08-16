Rahul Gandhi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Wayanad

While speaking at the event, the Wayanad MP stated that whatever Mahatma Gandhi said, he put it into action. (Twitter)

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Gandhi Park in Mananthavady in Kerala's Wayanad district.

While speaking at the event, the Wayanad MP stated that whatever Mahatma Gandhi said, he put it into action.

"The powerful thing about Mahatma Gandhi was that whatever he said, he put into action. So, if he said India should be a tolerant country then he behaved in a tolerant way. If he said India should treat its women with respect, he treated women with respect," Rahul Gandhi said.

"If Gandhi ji said that India is a secular country, he himself behaved in a secular manner. He had the Gita, the Quran, the bible, and the Guru Granth Sahib as his guide," the Congress leader said.

"Today we have many people who say they want a country that is fair and then they treat others unfairly. They say they want an India that respects women and then they themselves disrespect women. They say they want a secular nation but they themselves view religions differently."

"For me, the statue is much more about the practice than it is about the personality," he added.

The Congress leader is on a 3-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala, from August 16 to August 18.

Rahul Gandhi will also inaugurate two drinking water projects, one at Koovalathod Colony in Padinjarathara and another at Kattunaika Colony in Ponkuzhi later in the day.

On August 17, the Congress leader will meet the District Collector of Kalpetta, followed by the inauguration of the Karassery Panchayat Farmers' Day Program where he will felicitate farmers at Karassery Bank Auditorium, North Karassey, Thiruvambady.

Thereafter, he will have lunch with residents of Gandhi Bhavan Sneharamam old age home at Wandoor in Malappuram.