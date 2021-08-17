Nation Politics 16 Aug 2021 HC pulls up Telangan ...
Nation, Politics

HC pulls up Telangana for land auction; to review PILs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 17, 2021, 12:53 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2021, 12:53 am IST
HC was dealing with a petition filed in 2007 by Dr Jeevananda Reddy, an activist, over the inaction of officials to violation of GO 111
Telangana High Court.
 Telangana High Court.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday decided to review all PILs challenging the recent auction of 49 acres of land in Kokapet, which fetched the government about Rs 2,000 crore. The court was not inclined to interfere in the auction earlier.

But, with the government giving permission to construct high-rise buildings and other structures in Vattinagulapally and Kokapet, both adjacent to Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy wanted to look into the issue and decided to hear the petitions filed related to GO 111 — the government order that protects the two lakes — and PILs challenging the auction of Kokapet lands.

 

The bench directed the High Court registry to post these two cases for hearing on August 18.

The bench was dealing with a petition filed in 2007 by Dr Jeevananda Reddy, an activist, over the inaction of officials to violation of GO 111. Some other petitions were filed by private parties who did not get permission to build in Survey No.s 234, 235, 236 of Vattinagulapally village citing GO 111.

Jeevananda Reddy’s contention was that if individuals survey numbers were exempted, then the very purpose of GO 111 would be defeated. Moreover, the National Green Tribunal had issued an order not to allow any construction in the land mentioned in GO 111.

 

On December 7, 2016, the government constituted a high-power committee to comprehensively review the policy towards GO 111. It was constituted with public representatives, individuals and others seeking to reduce the jurisdiction of GO 111, from 10 km of the catchment area to 500 metres. It has not filed its report yet.

The delay was questioned by the High Court on August 8, 2021. The bench ordered the government to place the minutes of the 28 meetings convened by the committee — the figure was supplied by the government. Justice Kohli cautioned that the court would dismantle the committee, as it had not accomplished its task.

 

The government on Monday did not submit the minutes and sought some more time. Mukhul Rohatgi, senior counsel and former Attorney General of India, representing the state government, submitted that due to the delay of the NGRI and TERI, which are members of the high-power committee, the report could not be submitted.

The bench pointed out varied contentions that if the constructions were allowed on the applicants’ land in Vattinagulapally, high-rise buildings would come up in 600 acres out 948 acres under GO 111, and it would cause flooding of sewerage and stormwater into Kokapet lake and further to Himayatsagar.

 

Chief Justice Kohli asked how the government had allowed high-rise buildings in Kokapet and how it had auctioned land recently for the purpose. “Won’t the stormwater and sewerage of these constructions affect Kokapet lake? Didn’t this concern occur to you (government) while auctioning the 49 acres of land? Wake up and smell the coffee, we have serious reservations on this and we want to review the PILs filed challenging the auction of the land. For the funds, you auction the land without any botheration,” the Chief Justice observed and cautioned that the court would issue reverse orders on auction of Kokapet lands.

 

...
Tags: kokapet, chief justice hima kohli, national green tribunal, go 111, dr jeevananda reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prof. Kaplan said that these silk-made tools not only offer improved bone remodeling but can also be absorbed by the body over a period of time. Representational Image. (Twitter)

Multipurpose silk-based medical tools provide ray of hope

On Monday, many schools have clearly told parents to clear their previous dues, so that they could run the schools efficiently as per Covid-19 guidelines stipulated by the state government. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Private schools in crisis over non-payment of fees

Many people who believe that they could be potential Taliban targets are making furtive attempts to shift from one house to another where possible and keep moving in order to avoid being targeted by Afghanistan’s new rulers. Representational Image. (AFP)

Afghans with ties to India fear for their safety

There is a debate in political circles that the Dalit population constitutes over 20 crore in India as per the 2011 Census with most belonging to Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Tamil Nadu. By taking up Dalit issues and Dalit Bandhu scheme, he can garner the support of dalits at the national level. — Twitter

Champion of Dalits, KCR eyes national spotlight



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul pushes Opposition unity as he meets 14 parties' leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a breakfast meeting of opposition leaders, at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (PTI/Vijay Verma)

Opposition leaders march against Pegasus, manhandling of MPs in Rajya Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other opposition parties' leaders talks to the media at a protest march against the curtailment of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 12, 2021. (PTI/Kamal Kishore)

Mamata Banerjee: No problem if someone else leads Opposition

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves after meeting Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Assam Assembly passes cattle protection Bill

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who rejected the argument of Opposition leaders said that this Bill would help in restoring religious harmony. He cited various beef related incidents that created communal tension in the area. (PTI)

SC pulls up CBI, IB, cops for inaction over complaints by CJs

Supreme Court. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->