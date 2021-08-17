Etala condemns arrest of opposition leaders in Huzurabad

Congress party leaders who were arrested by the police ahead of KCR meeting in Huzurabad on Monday.— DC Image

KARIMNAGAR: In a pre-emptive move ahead of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s tour of Huzurabad, police officials arrested some opposition leaders and student union leaders late Sunday night fearing that they could create hurdles during Rao’s meeting.

The police arrested BJP’s Rangapur sarpanch Karunakar, Chelpur ward member Saraiah along with leaders from ABVP, NSUI, Kakatiya University JAC and BJP Yuva Morcha district president Marri Satish and sent them to nearby police stations.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Etala Rajendar came down heavily against the state government for using official machinery and directing police to arrest opposition leaders as they were bound to question mistakes of the government.

He said that TRS was spreading panic among Huzurabad residents by deploying thousands of police personnel along with officials from the intelligence department in the name of security arrangements. The TRS government is testing the patience of BJP leaders, which could boomerang on the ruling party, he said.

Staring at an imminent defeat, TRS leaders are resorting to all sorts of tactics to silence the voice of opposition. However, Huzurabad people are seeing through Rao’s game-plan, he said.

Meanwhile, the police are on high alert after a video was posted on social media by Chelpur sarpanch Mahendar Goud from the BJP. In his video, Goud threatened to commit suicide by self-immolation at Rao’s public meeting venue. Goud, who won on Congress ticket, later joined the BJP. He alleged that deputy sarpanch Gujja Jayasudha was not signing on bills for amounts that he was entitled to get. He also alleged that the district panchayat officer Veera Buchhaiah was not cooperating with him in taking up developmental activities.

After posting the video on social media, Goud switched off his mobile and went missing. The police started a manhunt for the Chelpur sarpanch.