144th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,563,048

61,252

Recovered

1,840,179

54,974

Deaths

49,597

835

Maharashtra57273440144219427 Tamil Nadu3321052722515641 Andhra Pradesh2818171911172562 Karnataka2111081281823718 Delhi1519281351084178 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana9025966196684 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Politics 16 Aug 2020 Tamil Nadu CM, OPS s ...
Nation, Politics

Tamil Nadu CM, OPS scramble to contain party poll issue

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | G BABU JAYAKUMAR & D SEKAR
Published Aug 16, 2020, 10:45 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2020, 10:45 am IST
Pannerselvam called up his people back in Theni asked them to remove the posters that were causing the stir
One of the wall posters put up in Theni district
 One of the wall posters put up in Theni district

Quick action and a series of parleys by a group of top leaders in the AIADMK averted a major crisis that erupted all of a sudden on Saturday morning, turning Independence Day into a day of hectic intra-party interactions that finally led to a truce between Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy and deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam.

Though there had been indications of simmering differences in the party over the question of the next Chief Ministerial candidate for past few days with a few leaders expressing contradictory views, it was the appearance of a few wall posters in Pannerselvam’s Theni district that triggered Saturday’s events in Chennai.

 

The wall posters proclaiming Pannerselvam as the ‘only Chief Minister to have enjoyed the blessings of J Jayalalithaa’, ‘simple CM for the poor and common people’, ‘Jayalalithaa’s political heir’ and ‘permanent Chief Minister’ came with a hashtag - #2021 CM for OPS.

Apparently put up by the people of Kenjampatti village in Bodinayakannur Taluk of Theni district, the posters ignited a discussion soon after Palaniswamy concluded his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Fort St George, declaring that he had ‘the love and support of the people’ and that he would continue to work for them with their well-being as his only goal.

 

Sensing trouble brewing within the party, the group of senior leaders went into a huddle for less than an hours at the chambers of Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar after both Palaniswamy and Pannerselvam had left for the day.

Among them were Ministers Thangamani, S P Velumani, C Vijaybaskar, Dindigul Srinivasan, Kamaraj, C V Shanmugham, Kadambur Raju, Udhayakumar and K A Sengottaiyan, Deputy Speaker Pollachi Jayaraman and Natham Viswanathan.

The leaders first drove to Pannerselvam’s house as an entourage and had discussions with him for one and a half hours. While they were there, Pannerselvam called up his people back in Theni asked them to remove the posters that were causing the stir.

 

Then they went to meet Palaniswamy and were closeted with him for 40 minutes before returning to Pannerselvam’s house again. After their second visit to Palaniswamy’s house, it was decided that the two leaders would bury the hatchet and issue a joint statement which had been the norm in the party ever since the two factions came together earlier.

The statement warned party functionaries and cadre of severe action if they expressed their views on party matters without forethought and without the approval of party high command. ‘By exchanging views we are not going to achieve anything,’ the statement said urging those taking part in media debates to highlight the achievements of the AIADMK government.

 

The party high command would discuss all key policy issues and stand on alliance democratically and take decisions that would reflect the sentiments of the cadre, the statement said. So, there was no need for causing any flutter and give opportunities for those who want to vanquish the party, it said.

In the past few days party functionaries with no background had been expressing their views and it had become a debating issue for others, it said and added that it should not happen again. Everyone would be bound by the decisions of the high command and the party would maintain a military like discipline on that as it had been the wont during the late J Jayalalithaa’s regime. 

 

...
Tags: o paneerselvam, aiadmk, chief minister edappadi k palaniswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Prime Minister allowed China to take Indian land. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi's cowardice allowed China to take our land, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Medics wearing PPE suits at a hospital. — PTI photo

India's recovery rate continues to rise but no respite from COVID spread

Representational image

AICTE releases revised academic calendar for technical institutes

People walk past debris following landslides at the foothills of Brahmagiri in Kodagu. — PTI photo

Another Talacauvery priest's body recovered from Brahmagiri amid downpour in Kodagu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress asks why PM did not name China in Red Fort speech

In his speech from Red Fort, the prime minister did say India's armed forces deployed on the border with two countries have given a fitting reply to those who sought to challenge India’s sovereignty. PTI Photo

Posters hailing O Panneerselvam as the 'only CM of Tamil Nadu' prop up across Theni

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy (R) and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (L). (ANI)

Ashok Gehlot government wins trust vote days after truce between Congress factions

Happy faces. (PTI)

Amid simmering tension with JD(U), Chirag Paswan calls emergency meeting in Patna

Chirag Paswan (PTI)

Delay in convening House session led to constitutional impasse: Ex-law ministers

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot during a prayer meeting organised under the 'Save Democracy-Save Constitution' protest against the BJP-led Central government, at a hotel in Jaipur. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham