144th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,563,048

61,252

Recovered

1,840,179

54,974

Deaths

49,597

835

Maharashtra57273440144219427 Tamil Nadu3321052722515641 Andhra Pradesh2818171911172562 Karnataka2111081281823718 Delhi1519281351084178 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana9025966196684 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Politics 16 Aug 2020 PM Modi's cowar ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi's cowardice allowed China to take our land, alleges Rahul Gandhi

ANI
Published Aug 16, 2020, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2020, 12:36 pm IST
The Congress leader has been repeatedly levelling allegations against the Prime Minister on the India-China standoff
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Prime Minister allowed China to take Indian land. (PTI Photo)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Prime Minister allowed China to take Indian land. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied about the Eastern Ladakh stand-off, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Prime Minister allowed China to take Indian land.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote, "Everybody believes in the capability and valour of the Indian army. Except the PM: Whose cowardice allowed China to take our land. Whose lies will ensure they keep it."

 

The Congress leader has been repeatedly levelling allegations against the Prime Minister on the India-China standoff.

Earlier on July 27, the former Congress President had claimed that China has occupied Indian land, and hinted that the government is hiding the truth.

On Saturday, Congress leader Ahmed Patel had also criticised the Centre over the eastern Ladakh stand-off and said that the Defence Minister contradicted Prime Minister on the matter.

"Merely saying it is not enough. If they gave a response we are happy. We must believe what PM says but he and his government know the reality. The reality is not good. If they (Chinese soldiers) entered into our territory -Defence Minister said something and PM said something else," he said.

 

"They should at least take Opposition into confidence. If something has happened then what is there to be ashamed of? It happened earlier too. The action should be taken diplomatically, economically and they should be pushed back if they entered into this side," he added.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, ladakh standoff, india, china
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Medics wearing PPE suits at a hospital. — PTI photo

India's recovery rate continues to rise but no respite from COVID spread

Representational image

AICTE releases revised academic calendar for technical institutes

One of the wall posters put up in Theni district

Tamil Nadu CM, OPS scramble to contain party poll issue

People walk past debris following landslides at the foothills of Brahmagiri in Kodagu. — PTI photo

Another Talacauvery priest's body recovered from Brahmagiri amid downpour in Kodagu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress asks why PM did not name China in Red Fort speech

In his speech from Red Fort, the prime minister did say India's armed forces deployed on the border with two countries have given a fitting reply to those who sought to challenge India’s sovereignty. PTI Photo

Posters hailing O Panneerselvam as the 'only CM of Tamil Nadu' prop up across Theni

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy (R) and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (L). (ANI)

Ashok Gehlot government wins trust vote days after truce between Congress factions

Happy faces. (PTI)

Amid simmering tension with JD(U), Chirag Paswan calls emergency meeting in Patna

Chirag Paswan (PTI)

Delay in convening House session led to constitutional impasse: Ex-law ministers

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot during a prayer meeting organised under the 'Save Democracy-Save Constitution' protest against the BJP-led Central government, at a hotel in Jaipur. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham