Pak becoming laughing stock all over world: Ram Madhav

ANI
Published Aug 16, 2019, 4:31 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 4:31 pm IST
Warning Pakistan he added that the nation was 'moving on a self-destructive path'.
BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Friday said that by moving the United Nations on the Kashmir issue Pakistan has caused more harm to itself than to India. (Photo: File)
Jammu: BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Friday said that by moving the United Nations on the Kashmir issue Pakistan has caused more harm to itself than to India.

"Pakistan is becoming a laughing stock all over the world. India will not be harmed by these moves of Pakistan but they will adversely impact Pakistan itself," Madhav told reporters here.

 

Warning Pakistan he added that the nation was "moving on a self-destructive path."

He further said that everybody including the residents of Kashmir are happy with the decision taken by the BJP led Central government.

"Everyone is supporting this decision. Even the people of Kashmir are happy with the decision of the Central government and are supporting it," Madhav said.

However, he did not make any statements on Pakistan moving the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over the Kashmir issue and said, "The official statement on this topic will be given by Indian government and the foreign ministry."

