Nation Politics 16 Aug 2019 Karnataka CM Yediyur ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa invites PM to inaugurate Kalaburgi airport

PTI
Published Aug 16, 2019, 8:41 pm IST
Updated Aug 16, 2019, 8:41 pm IST
Yediyurappa, who is currently on a visit to New Delhi, met the prime minister on Friday morning.
The chief minister also met Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and invited him for the proposed inauguration next month. (Photo: ANI)
 The chief minister also met Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and invited him for the proposed inauguration next month. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the newly developed Kalaburgi airport.

Yediyurappa, who is currently on a visit to New Delhi, met the prime minister on Friday morning. "I request you to kindly inaugurate Kalaburgi airport on a convenient day during the month of September 2019," he said in a letter which he handed over to Modi. "In this regard, the government of Karnataka will co-ordinate with your office for finalising the schedule of the inaugural function," Yediyurappa said.

 

Pointing out that the newly developed airport at Kalaburgi is located in the backward Hyderabad-Karnataka region -- provided special status under article 371 J of the Constitution -- he said it has been developed by the state government and is proposed to be taken over by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for further operations.

The chief minister also met Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and invited him for the proposed inauguration next month. He requested the minister to complete formalities so that the AAI can takeover the air port at the earliest. Pointing out that the AAI has agreed to take over the airport for further operation and management, Yediyurappa in a letter to Puri said an MoU between the state government and the AAI has to be finalised and signed.

"I request that the MoU be finalised and signed early so that the AAI can take over and operationalise the airport at the earliest," he said. Highlighting that the newly developed airport has already been inspected by the AAI, the DGCA and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Yediyurappa said the Civil Aviation Ministry has also received proposals from flight operators.

...
Tags: b s yediyurappa, narendra modi, kalaburgi airport


Latest From Nation

Nearly two weeks after the parliament approved the Triple Talaq Bill, Kozhikode Police on Friday arrested a man for giving his wife instant talaq here. (Representational Image)

In a first, Kerala records arrest over triple talaq after Parliament cleared Bill

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday returned to Delhi after spending 11 days in Kashmir Valley to ensure smooth implementation of plans after the withdrawal of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. (Photo: File)

After 11 days, Ajit Doval returns to Delhi from Jammu and Kashmir

Last week, Facebook user Obesh Komirisetty revealed through a post on the social media website that he was at a mall and could not find a ride back home. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad man scores free ride through Zomato, gets praises from netizens

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Nobody is not afraid’: Chernobyl pilot who made 3 flights within 20 minutes

More than three decades after he flew his helicopter above the radioactive volcano that was Chernobyl’s nuclear reactor number four, the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, Mykola Volkozub recalls how he feared for his life. (video screengrab/ YouTube)
 

Hyderabad man scores free ride through Zomato, gets praises from netizens

Last week, Facebook user Obesh Komirisetty revealed through a post on the social media website that he was at a mall and could not find a ride back home. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Vijay, Yash, Keerthi, KGF win big, here's full winners list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Users risk safety by using breached credentials for financial, email accounts: Google

In a recent blogpost, Google said hijackers routinely attempt to sign in to sites across the web with credentials exposed by third-party breaches. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
 

Watch: Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan looks intense in teaser of 'Laal Kaptaan'

Laal Kaptaan teaser.
 

Meghalaya police's tweet on drug peddlers selling Rasna will leave you in splits

The hilarious tweet included a picture of three small packets filled with an orange powder. (Photo: Meghalaya Police | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bihar: Tejashwi skips crucial RJD meeting chaired by Rabri Devi

The meeting was chaired by former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

UP CM announces residential schools named after Vajpayee in all 18 divisions

He also announced that a 25-feet high statue of Vajpayee will be installed at Lok Bhawan on 25th December this year. (Photo: File)

UNSC closed-door meeting a diplomatic failure, Modi should get it cancelled: Cong

The Congress on Friday said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) holding a closed-door consultation on Kashmir developments was a

India suspends Thar Link Express till further orders

India on Friday suspended weekly Thar Link Express which connects Jodhpur in Rajasthan to Karachi in Pakistan, a railway official said. (Photo: File)

NCP MLAs Dhanraj Mahale, Dilip join Shiv Sena

'Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs Dhanraj Mahale and Dilip joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray,' Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham