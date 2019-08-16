BJP steps up attack on KCR, calls him a dictator

A BJP Mahila Morcha member ties a rakhi to the wrist of senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya in Hyderabad on Thursday as state BJP chief Dr K. Laxman looks on. (DC)

Hyderabad: As the Telangana state unit of the BJP celebrated the Indep-endence Day, the party leaders praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as dictator, Nazi and Nizam.

BJP state president Dr K. Laxman said, “KCR is a ruling the state like a dictator. Mr Rao, who had promised to celebrate September 17 as Telangana State Liberation Day, retracted from his statement after coming to power again. He has forgotten the sacrifices made by the martyrs of Telangana state.”

Taking their criticism to the next level, BJP leaders called Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao a Nazi, dictator and Nizam during the Independence Day celebrations. They praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking Article 370 and 35A.

Dr Laxman also targeted TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for his comments on religious harmony. “KTR talks about religious harmony while having the MIM as his party’s ally in the state. The TRS is a friend of the MIM, which has an anti-national ideology,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister should put MIM president Akbaruddin Owaisi behind bars.

BJP national executive member and MLC N. Ramchandra Rao claimed that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao has the temperament of a Nazi. “KCR’s behaviour is nothing less than that of a Nazi. Because of this, many TRS leaders are in touch with us and are willing to join the BJP. He has completely forgotten the farmers and students. He is destroying the secretariat and building a new one with taxpayers’ money. I suggest that KCR build hospitals and colleges for the welfare of people and provide jobs to the unemployed.”

“KCR is following the Nizam’s footsteps,” alleged senior leader P. Murlidhar Rao, the party’s Karnataka inchar-ge, who could replace Dr Laxman as TS party chief.