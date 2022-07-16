Unite against BJP in Parliament, KCR urges Oppn leaders

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday spoke to leaders of non-BJP parties over the phone and reportedly urged them to join hands to wage a united battle against anti-people and anti-poor policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre in the ensuing session of Parliament.

The Opposition leaders that Chandrashekar Rao spoke to include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar among others.

He spoke to the close associates of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as he has been undergoing treatment in a hospital for Covid.

Sources in Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Chandrashekar Rao told Opposition leaders that time has come for all of the Opposition parties to raise their voices to protect the federal spirit and secular fabric of the country which are under threat under the Narendra Modi regime.

They claimed that the leaders of Opposition parties have responded positively to the TRS president’s proposal to fight against the Centre.

The CMO sources said the Chief Minister has sounded a ‘war bugle’ against the Centre’s ‘indifferent attitude’ towards non-BJP ruled states.

The Chief Minister has also strongly decided to fight against the BJP-led government at the Centre for adopting anti-people policies by coordinating with like-minded parties in all states.

Chandrashekar Rao, the sources said, will intensify his efforts to safeguard the democratic, secular and federal values of India which are under serious threat.

"The Chief Minister is ready to expose the Centre to the deepening economic crisis in India," the sources said.

Chandrashekar Rao is also ready to hold nationwide protests and expose the "undemocratic and authoritarian" functioning of the Modi government, the sources said.