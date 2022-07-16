  
Nation Politics 16 Jul 2022 Presidential Polls: ...
Nation, Politics

Presidential Polls: AAP throws its lot with Yashwant Sinha

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 16, 2022, 2:00 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2022, 2:00 pm IST
Yashwant Sinha (PTI file photo)
 Yashwant Sinha (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: The AAP will support opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential Poll, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said after a political advisory committee (PAC) meeting of the party on Saturday.

Sinha is in fray for the top constitutional post of the country with Droupadi Murmu, the candidate chosen by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

"We respect Droupadi Murmu but the AAP will support the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha," Singh said.

The meeting was attended by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, MLA Atishi, and other members of the PAC.

Voting for the Presidential poll will take place on Monday.

The AAP is the only non-BJP, non-Congress outfit having governments in two states -- Delhi and Punjab.

It has 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from the two states including three from Delhi.

Also, the party has a total 156 MLAs including 92 in Punjab, 62 in Delhi and two in Goa. 

...
Tags: aam aadmi party (aap), 2022 president elections, yashwant sinha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its order banning photography and videography by the public inside government offices

Karnataka withdraws order banning photography, videography in government offices

SIT claimed Teesta Setalvad was part of a

Allegations against Ahmed Patel manufactured: Congress on Gujarat police claims

Although rains receded, temperatures went down, with a maximum of 25.5ºC and a minimum of 21.3ºC, making the city cooler than usual. — DC File Image

Drop in mercury levels in Hyderabad as rains weaken

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami with his supporters after being elected as interim General Secretary of the party, during the general council meeting of AIADMK, in Chennai (PTI Photo)

The purge continues on both sides as EPS reaches out to cadre



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Allegations against Ahmed Patel manufactured: Congress on Gujarat police claims

SIT claimed Teesta Setalvad was part of a

Shinde sails through vote as Uddhav loses another MLA

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Prez polls: Yashwant Sinha cancels Mumbai visit after Shiv Sena backs Droupadi Murmu

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha addresses a press conference, in Patna, Friday, July 15, 2022. TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha(R) and Sudheendra Kulkarni are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra: Speaker removes Ajay Chaudhary as Shiv Sena legislature party leader

Newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar being presented a bouquet by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after the special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Gadkari stresses on need to boost women entrepreneurs

Replying to a few queries in a conversation with Shubhra Maheshwari, chairperson of FLO Hyderabad Chapter, Gadkari (in picture) said honesty, goodwill and credibility are some of the highest capitals of the 21st century. — ANI
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->