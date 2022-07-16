  
PK welcomes naming Konaseema after Ambedkar

Pawan Kalyan appealed to people, party leaders and cadres not to view national leaders like Dr Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and others as representing a particular caste. — DC Image/A. Manikanta Kumar
KAKINADA: Jana Sena chief and film star Pawan Kalyan has welcomed naming of Konaseema district after Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the architect of Indian constitution.

Addressing a public meeting at Mandapeta in Konaseema district on Saturday, he accused ruling YSRC of deliberately distorting his party Jana Sena’s views on naming of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The film star maintained that naming of the district could have been done in a manner that avoided a caste conflict in the area. He appealed to people, party leaders and cadres not to view national leaders like Dr Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and others as representing a particular caste.

“Their stature should not be diminished by confining them to one caste,” Pawan Kalyan remarked.

He went on to describe functioning of police in AP as flawed. He asserted that his party will never yield to police repression. He asked Jana Sena workers not to be afraid of any number of cases filed against them but valiantly fight against the exploitative policies of the state government.

Pawan Kalyan said if Jana Sena is voted to power, panchayat raj system will be strengthened. In general, development will start from villages and local bodies. He maintained that Pawan Kalyan is only used to giving, not asking for anything including votes.

“I am not even asking you to give your votes by making false promises. You decide yourselves whether or not I should get your vote. But I tell you that if you vote for me, I will strive for your welfare in right earnest,” he remarked while making satirical remarks on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar was among those present at the meeting, which was attended by a large number of people.

