KCR, MPs meet today

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will hold a meeting with his party MPs in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Saturday to discuss the party’s strategy for the ensuing Parliament session, which is set to begin on July 18.

The Chief Minister is expected to call upon his party MPs to fight against ‘anti-people policies’ being adopted by the BJP-led government at the Centre in both the Houses.

Party sources said the Chief Minister will direct his MPs to raise several key issues concerning Telangana in Parliament and ask them to join the MPs of other parties who are ready to fight against the Centre’s anti-people policies and to protect democratic values.

He wants MPs to question and protest against the injustice being meted out to Telangana by the Centre.

He could advise the MPs to expose the Centre for creating economic hurdles for Telangana by imposing restrictions on raising loans though the state has been maintaining strict financial discipline.

The TRS MPs could also be asked to raise the issue of the Centre’s ‘anti-farmer policies’ because of which it stopped purchasing paddy from farmers and millers in Telangana and therefore creating problems for them.

Chandrashekar Rao is also angry at the Centre’s decision to send more teams to Telangana to inspect NREGA works. He called it the Centre’s ‘double standards' towards Telangana, which has been implementing the National Rural Employment Guarantee (NREGA) scheme successfully.

The Chief Minister is expected also remind MPs about how the Centre praised the Telangana state government for implementing the employment guarantee scheme strictly and also the social audit of the programme earlier and also presented awards to Telangana.

The Centre on Thursday charged the TS government with indulging in irregularities in the National Rural Employment Guarantee (NREGA) scheme and announced to inspect of the works in several districts.

The Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will also tell MPs that economic experts are raising serious concerns about the lopsided economic policies adopted by the Centre.