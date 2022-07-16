  
Nation Politics 16 Jul 2022 KCR, MPs meet today
Nation, Politics

KCR, MPs meet today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jul 16, 2022, 2:26 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2022, 2:26 am IST
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Twitter)
  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will hold a meeting with his party MPs in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Saturday to discuss the party’s strategy for the ensuing Parliament session, which is set to begin on July 18.

The Chief Minister is expected to call upon his party MPs to fight against ‘anti-people policies’ being adopted by the BJP-led government at the Centre in both the Houses.

Party sources said the Chief Minister will direct his MPs to raise several key issues concerning Telangana in Parliament and ask them to join the MPs of other parties who are ready to fight against the Centre’s anti-people policies and to protect democratic values.

He wants MPs to question and protest against the injustice being meted out to Telangana by the Centre.

He could advise the MPs to expose the Centre for creating economic hurdles for Telangana by imposing restrictions on raising loans though the state has been maintaining strict financial discipline.

The TRS MPs could also be asked to raise the issue of the Centre’s ‘anti-farmer policies’ because of which it stopped purchasing paddy from farmers and millers in Telangana and therefore creating problems for them.

Chandrashekar Rao is also angry at the Centre’s decision to send more teams to Telangana to inspect NREGA works. He called it the Centre’s ‘double standards' towards Telangana, which has been implementing the National Rural Employment Guarantee (NREGA) scheme successfully.

The Chief Minister is expected also remind MPs about how the Centre praised the Telangana state government for implementing the employment guarantee scheme strictly and also the social audit of the programme earlier and also presented awards to Telangana.

The Centre on Thursday charged the TS government with indulging in irregularities in the National Rural Employment Guarantee (NREGA) scheme and announced to inspect of the works in several districts.

The Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will also tell MPs that economic experts are raising serious concerns about the lopsided economic policies adopted by the Centre.

 

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 16 July 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The Jurala project was filled by 78 per cent of its water storage capacity and water was released towards the Srisailam for the past four days. (Photo: DC file)

Srisailam gets constant inflows from Almatti and Tungabhadra

The deceased Mendim Saritha was married to Mendim Santosh, and the couple and their children lived in Jiyaguda's Sanjay Nagar slum.

Woman killed, role of husband suspected

News

Court orders razing of wall in DV case

After his family refused to give him money, Dharam Singh allegedly jumped through a window on the fourth floor of the hospital in the early hours of Friday. (DC File Photo: P Surendra)

Man jumps to death from Gandhi Hospital



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Himanta blames Udaipur incident to Congress appeasement politics

Assam chief minister Himantha Biswa Sarna briefs media on the political resolution approved by the BJP's national executive meeting (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Nomination process for Vice-President poll begins, five file papers

The Vice President of India, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. (Representational Photo: PTI)

TRS to unleash massive banner blitzkrieg on Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

The TRS is planning to put up banners and flexies across the city questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his “unkept promises”. (Representational Image/DC)

Maharashtra: Speaker removes Ajay Chaudhary as Shiv Sena legislature party leader

Newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar being presented a bouquet by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after the special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

ED summons Sonia Gandhi July 21 over National Herald investigation

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->