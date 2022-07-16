  
Nation Politics 16 Jul 2022 Jagan directs offici ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan directs officials to provide relief kits, cash to flood victims

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 16, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2022, 1:10 am IST
The CM also took stock of the water inflow to the Godavari, evacuation of people and other relief measures. He advised officials to use support teams of the SDRF and NDRF for emergency operations. He emphasised setting up relief camps and quality service to people. — Twitter
 The CM also took stock of the water inflow to the Godavari, evacuation of people and other relief measures. He advised officials to use support teams of the SDRF and NDRF for emergency operations. He emphasised setting up relief camps and quality service to people. — Twitter

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, reviewing the flood situation, directed officials to provide relief kits comprising 25 kilograms of rice, and a kilogram each of jaggery, potatoes, onions and palm oil, to every affected family. Also, he directed officials to provide Rs 2,000 per family or Rs 1,000 per individual at the relief camps.

Directing officials to provide him hourly updates about the situation of the Godavari, Jagan directed them to ensure there is no loss of life.

The CM also took stock of the water inflow to the Godavari, evacuation of people and other relief measures. He advised officials to use support teams of the SDRF and NDRF for emergency operations. He emphasised setting up relief camps and quality service to people.

As per the state report, 279 villages in 42 mandals across the state have been inundated, with 62,337 persons shifted to 222 relief camps.

The Tungabhadra river was also at spate at Mantralayam in Kurnool district, inundating Gangamma Temple, Pushkar Ghats and adjacent areas. Barricades were installed to restrain people from entering the river.

Further, several villages in Eluru, Alluri Sitaramaraju and West Godavari districts, among others, were inundated and relief teams rushed into action.

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy review flood situation, flood victims relief kits, hourly update on flood situation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

SPs and CPs of all districts and cities were instructed to appoint a senior officer, in the rank of an ACP/DSP in every unit to monitor inspectors, sub inspectors and other staff and their regular activities and financial transactions. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana police to act tough on tainted policemen

A total of 1,72,241 candidates have registered for the engineering stream. The exam will be held at 89 test centres in Telangana state and 19 in Andhra Pradesh. (PTI Representational Photo)

TS Eamcet for Engg from Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway, in Jalaun, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Freebie culture dangerous for country: Modi

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter/ file)

KCR equips TRS MPs to take on Modi, Centre



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Presidential Polls: AAP throws its lot with Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha (PTI file photo)

Allegations against Ahmed Patel manufactured: Congress on Gujarat police claims

SIT claimed Teesta Setalvad was part of a

Shinde sails through vote as Uddhav loses another MLA

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Prez polls: Yashwant Sinha cancels Mumbai visit after Shiv Sena backs Droupadi Murmu

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha addresses a press conference, in Patna, Friday, July 15, 2022. TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha(R) and Sudheendra Kulkarni are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra: Speaker removes Ajay Chaudhary as Shiv Sena legislature party leader

Newly-elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar being presented a bouquet by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after the special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->