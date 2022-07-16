Jagan directs officials to provide relief kits, cash to flood victims

The CM also took stock of the water inflow to the Godavari, evacuation of people and other relief measures. He advised officials to use support teams of the SDRF and NDRF for emergency operations. He emphasised setting up relief camps and quality service to people. — Twitter

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, reviewing the flood situation, directed officials to provide relief kits comprising 25 kilograms of rice, and a kilogram each of jaggery, potatoes, onions and palm oil, to every affected family. Also, he directed officials to provide Rs 2,000 per family or Rs 1,000 per individual at the relief camps.

Directing officials to provide him hourly updates about the situation of the Godavari, Jagan directed them to ensure there is no loss of life.

As per the state report, 279 villages in 42 mandals across the state have been inundated, with 62,337 persons shifted to 222 relief camps.

The Tungabhadra river was also at spate at Mantralayam in Kurnool district, inundating Gangamma Temple, Pushkar Ghats and adjacent areas. Barricades were installed to restrain people from entering the river.

Further, several villages in Eluru, Alluri Sitaramaraju and West Godavari districts, among others, were inundated and relief teams rushed into action.