Former minister Shankara Narayana faces embarrassing moments

ANANTAPUR: It was an embarrassing situation for former minister and Penukonda MLA M. Shankara Narayana while undertaking Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme on Saturday at Settipalli Tanda, a tribal village in Penukonda mandal of Satya Sai district.

While the MLA had been visiting every house in the tribal village to inquire about implementation of government schemes, a tribal woman Padmabai accosted him in front of her house. She told Shankara Narayana that officials had stopped paying her pension since past 11 months. Though she had made several representations, there has been no response.

After listening to her, the MLA started moving on to another house. Padmabai lost her patience and started abusing the Penukonda MLA and officials accompanying him for not resolving her grievance. She continued her scathing attack even as her family members intervened and tried to stop her.

Padmabai retorted saying she would teach Shankara Narayana a lesson when he next comes to her doorstep begging for votes. Neither local leaders nor officials could calm her down. The MLA finally walked away from the street without responding to the angry woman.