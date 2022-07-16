BJP picks WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for Vice-President poll

BJP picks West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate for the Vice-President post. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: The BJP parliamentary board on Saturday decided to nominate West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate for the Vice-President post.

The board meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari and party president J.P. Nadda.

The Opposition parties are yet to name a candidate for the Vice-President election.

The victory of Dhankhar, however, appears a foregone conclusion in the Vice-President election because of the BJP's numerical strength in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The election is scheduled to be held on August 6 as the term of incumbent M. Venkaiah Naidu is set to end on August 10.