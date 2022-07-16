  
Nation Politics 16 Jul 2022 Allegations against ...
Nation, Politics

Allegations against Ahmed Patel manufactured: Congress on Gujarat police claims

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 16, 2022, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2022, 12:54 pm IST
SIT claimed Teesta Setalvad was part of a "larger conspiracy" carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Patel to get the BJP government in the state dismissed after the 2002 riots. (PTI)
 SIT claimed Teesta Setalvad was part of a "larger conspiracy" carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Patel to get the BJP government in the state dismissed after the 2002 riots. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said the "mischievous" and "manufactured" allegations by the Gujarat Police against its late leader Ahmed Patel were part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "systematic strategy" to absolve himself of any responsibility for the communal carnage in 2002.

The Congress' rebuttal came after the Gujarat Police on Friday opposed activist Teesta Setalvad's bail application. In an affidavit before the sessions court, the Special Investigation Team claimed she was part of a "larger conspiracy" carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Patel to get the BJP government in the state dismissed after the 2002 riots.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party "categorically refutes the mischievous charges manufactured" against the late Ahmed Patel.

"This is part of the Prime Minister's systematic strategy to absolve himself of any responsibility for the communal carnage unleashed when he was chief minister of Gujarat in 2002," he said.

"It was his (Modi's) unwillingness and incapacity to control this carnage that had led the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to remind the chief minister of his 'raj dharma'."

The prime minister's "political vendetta machine" clearly does not even spare the departed who were his political adversaries, the Congress general secretary said.

"This SIT is dancing to the tune of its political master and will sit wherever it is told to. We know how an earlier SIT chief was rewarded with a diplomatic assignment after he had given a 'clean chit' to the chief minister," Ramesh said.

He said giving judgment through the press, in an ongoing judicial process, through "puppet investigative agencies who trumpet wild allegations as supposed findings", has been the hallmark of the Modi-Shah duo's tactics for years.

"This is nothing but another example of the same with the added object of vilifying a deceased person since he is unable and unavailable to refute such brazen lies," Ramesh said. 

...
Tags: ahmed patel, 2002 gujarat riots, teesta setalvad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its order banning photography and videography by the public inside government offices

Karnataka withdraws order banning photography, videography in government offices

Although rains receded, temperatures went down, with a maximum of 25.5ºC and a minimum of 21.3ºC, making the city cooler than usual. — DC File Image

Drop in mercury levels in Hyderabad as rains weaken

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami with his supporters after being elected as interim General Secretary of the party, during the general council meeting of AIADMK, in Chennai (PTI Photo)

The purge continues on both sides as EPS reaches out to cadre

Due to heavy inflow of water following the recent days, the water level increased at Triveni Sangamam which resulted in washing of the approach road from one side. — Representational Image/DC

Floodwaters wash away TS-Maharashtra link road



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Prez polls: Yashwant Sinha cancels Mumbai visit after Shiv Sena backs Droupadi Murmu

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha addresses a press conference, in Patna, Friday, July 15, 2022. TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha(R) and Sudheendra Kulkarni are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Himanta blames Udaipur incident to Congress appeasement politics

Assam chief minister Himantha Biswa Sarna briefs media on the political resolution approved by the BJP's national executive meeting (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Thackeray faction predicts Shinde government will fall in 6 months

Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Shiv Sena Bhavan, in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Uddhav Thackeray demands mid-term elections in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference at Matoshree in Mumbai, Friday, July 8, 2022. (PTI)

Shinde sails through vote as Uddhav loses another MLA

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->