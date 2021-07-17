Nation Politics 16 Jul 2021 SC hears AP’s ...
SC hears AP’s petition on insider trading of Amaravati lands

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 17, 2021, 12:27 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2021, 12:27 am IST
Dushyant Dave argued that AP High Court had issued the verdict without taking into consideration contentions made by the AP government
VIJAYAWADA: Supreme Court on Friday heard the petition of AP government on insider trading in acquiring lands for the capital region at Amaravati.

A division bench comprising Justice Vineeth Saran and Justice Dinesh Meheshwari heard the petition filed by AP government after AP High Court had earlier issued an order ruling out any insider trading in land transactions within the Amaravati region.

 

State government’s senior counsel Dushyant Dave argued that AP High Court had issued the verdict without taking into consideration contentions made by the Andhra Pradesh government on the issue.

In this regard, the apex court observed that it is of opinion that the State High Court had given the verdict after taking into consideration all relevant issues. The Supreme Court, however, posted the matter to July 19 for further hearing.

Tags: insider trading, amaravati, ap high court, dushyant dave, land transactions, justice vineeth saran, justice dinesh meheshwari
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


