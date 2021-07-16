Nation Politics 16 Jul 2021 Plea in Delhi HC see ...
Nation, Politics

Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stop use of EVM, demands use of ballot paper instead

ANI
Published Jul 16, 2021, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Jul 16, 2021, 1:42 pm IST
The petition was filed by advocate CR Jaya Sukin
The lawyer said that developed countries like the US, Japan, Germany, and others have rejected EVMs. (Representional Image)
 The lawyer said that developed countries like the US, Japan, Germany, and others have rejected EVMs. (Representional Image)

New Delhi: A petition was filed before the Delhi High Court seeking to stop the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and use ballot paper in any forthcoming elections.

A Division Bench of Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh adjourned the matter for August 3.

 

The petition was filed by advocate CR Jaya Sukin seeking to stop the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and use ballot paper in any forthcoming elections.

"That to save democracy, we must introduce the ballot paper system back in the electoral process in the country. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have replaced the old ballot paper system in India, although many countries of the world; including England, France, Germany, Netherlands, and the United States have banned the use of EVMs," the petitioner said.

He further added that Article 324 of the Constitution of India that elections conducted by the Election Commission need free and fair, and reflect the will of the voters.

 

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) must be replaced across India with traditional ballot papers as voting through ballot papers 1s a more reliable and transparent method for the electoral process of any country, the lawyer said.

The lawyer, in its petition, also said that developed countries like the US, Japan, Germany, and others have rejected EVMs during elections, and have chosen the ballot system of voting.

"This should indicate that EVMs are not satisfactory instruments to be used for the electoral process of a country. EVMs can be hacked. But the ballot system is extremely safe," the petitioner said.

 

...
Tags: delhi high court, evm, electronic voting machines (evms), evm ballot
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The British high commission in India said the carrier strike group (CSG) 2021, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, has sailed into the Indian Ocean Region after transiting the Suez Canal. (AFP Photo)

UK's carrier strike group enters Indian Ocean, to conduct wargame with Indian Navy

Danish Siddiqui was an Indian photojournalist based in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter)

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Fishing alongside the banks of Krishna river. (Photo: PTI)

Centre orders KRMB, GRMB to overlook irrigational projects in Krishna and Godavari

A health worker holds one vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine. (Photo: AP)

Centre says Zydus Cadila's vaccines for children may be available in near future



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

More forces rushed to Ladakh as China builds infra all across LAC

The Indian Army deployed over 50,000 soldiers in Ladakh to counter any threat from the Chinese Army. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Twitter India MD gets relief, no coercive action, says Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court restrained police from initiating coercive action against Twitter India's Head Manish Maheshwari. (Representative photo:AFP)

Those who live in India must abide by its rules: IT minister

Union Minister for Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw assumes office at Rail Bhawan, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Pawar rules out Shiv Sena’s claim to Speaker’s post in Maharashtra Assembly

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI file photo)

Expelled AIADMK leader, former MP join DMK

In March, Venkatchalam was expelled from the AIADMK. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->