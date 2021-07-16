Nation Politics 16 Jul 2021 Move for Sidhu as PC ...
Nation, Politics

Move for Sidhu as PCC chief, Capt Amarinder Singh angry

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 16, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2021, 12:51 am IST
AICC tries to defuse crisis, says both must work together
The crisis in Punjab was precipitated after the public utterances of disgruntled Congress legislator Mr Sidhu against the Congress government and the CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 The crisis in Punjab was precipitated after the public utterances of disgruntled Congress legislator Mr Sidhu against the Congress government and the CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Representational Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: Crisis in Punjab Congress intensified on Thursday as there was speculation that disgruntled legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu may be appointed as the state unit chief. Sources said that Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has registered a strong protest against the proposed move with the party high command. General secretary Incharge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, has said that both Captain Amarinder Singh and Mr Sidhu will have to work together in Punjab and that Captain Amarinder Singh will continue as the chief minister.

The crisis in Punjab was precipitated after the public utterances of disgruntled Congress legislator Mr Sidhu against the Congress government and the chief minister of the state.

 

Several leaders from Punjab have demanded that action should be taken by AICC office bearers against Mr Sidhu for his "constant public utterances". A large majority of legislators and leaders from Punjab have thrown their weight behind Captain Amarinder Singh.

Rahul Gandhi has had several rounds of meetings with leaders as well as legislators from Punjab on the crisis. Mr Sidhu has met Mr Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, while Captain Amarinder Singh met Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Leaders in the know of things claim that it will be impossible for the Punjab chief minister to contest elections under the leadership of Mr Sidhu.

 

The major issue in the Punjab imbroglio is that Mr Sidhu has made it into a personal battle against his own chief minister. This has not only irked the leadership but has also demoralised the party cadres.

Insiders claim that the formula being worked upon included Mr Sidhu as the state unit chief along with two working presidents. Apart from being the chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh will also hold the position of chief of the campaign committee.

The problem in Punjab Congress has been going on for more than two months now. Mrs Sonia Gandhi had constituted a high-powered committee to deal with the issue. All leaders, including the Punjab chief minister, have met the committee.  

 

The Congress high command wants to end the Punjab crisis as soon as possible as elections are round the corner and the party should be seen united instead of fighting each other. Assembly elections in Punjab are slated for early next year.

...
Tags: punjab congress, captain amarinder singh, navjot singh sidhu, harish rawat, rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Madhava Reddy said that they had arrested the six persons while one accused Ch. Rajendra Prasad was at large. (Representational Image: PTI)

Six pseudo scribes arrested in Andhra Pradesh

Jindal Steel.

Jindal Steel to set up steel plant in Nellore district

The Indian Army deployed over 50,000 soldiers in Ladakh to counter any threat from the Chinese Army. (Representational Photo: AFP)

More forces rushed to Ladakh as China builds infra all across LAC

Adviser to government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo:Facebook)

Abolishing CPS is priority, says Sajjala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

More forces rushed to Ladakh as China builds infra all across LAC

The Indian Army deployed over 50,000 soldiers in Ladakh to counter any threat from the Chinese Army. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Twitter India MD gets relief, no coercive action, says Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court restrained police from initiating coercive action against Twitter India's Head Manish Maheshwari. (Representative photo:AFP)

Those who live in India must abide by its rules: IT minister

Union Minister for Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw assumes office at Rail Bhawan, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Pawar rules out Shiv Sena’s claim to Speaker’s post in Maharashtra Assembly

NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PTI file photo)

Expelled AIADMK leader, former MP join DMK

In March, Venkatchalam was expelled from the AIADMK. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->