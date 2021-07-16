KRMB requests Telangana to stop power generation

KURNOOL: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has dashed off a letter to TS GENCO, asking it to stop power generation at Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar dam, and Pulichintala via drawing waters from Krishna river.

Board member (Power) LB Maunthang on Thursday requested the TS power utility to stop power generation and have further release of water immediately through Srisailam Power House, Nagarjunasaar dam, and Pulichintala project. “It had been agreed that the quantum of water drawn for power generation purposes is incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs.”

The Andhra Pradesh engineer-in-chief (ENC) has written two letters in June to KRMB, urging it to prevail upon TS GENCO to stop power generation by use of Krishna waters.

Earlier in the day, representatives of AP farmer's associations met KRMB chairman MP Singh and sought his intervention in restraining Telanagana from going ahead with the contentious Palamur-Ranaga Reddy Lift Scheme.

Alleging that the Palamur Lift project was illegal as it was taken up without obtaining necessary permissions, they urged him to direct TS to stop moving ahead.

The delegation that represents farmers' interests on Krishna river ayacut and Nagarjuna Sagar Ayacut in Andhra Pradesh said the power generation at Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala was a blatant violation of the pact on sharing of Krishna water.

In their memorandum, they urged the KRMB to protect Srisaialam, Nagarjunasagar, and Pulichintala with Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF). “At this rate, if TS drains out Krishna waters for power generation, it is difficult to meet the quota of water allocations as guaranteed by Brijesh Kumar Tribunal,” they said.