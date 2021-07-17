Nation Politics 16 Jul 2021 Jagan appeals Modi t ...
Nation, Politics

Jagan appeals Modi to provide unused vaccine to government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 17, 2021, 12:22 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2021, 12:22 am IST
Help us fight Covid better: Jagan to Modi
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said Andhra Pradesh had fought reasonably well against the Covid-19 pandemic despite lack of modern facilities like in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allot remaining stock of vaccines in private hospitals to the government to increase the vaccination process.

He was attending the video conference held by the Prime Minister on Covid control measures here on Friday. Modi asked Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha to take stern measures to restrain Coronavirus third wave by following ‘four T’ formula of ‘Test-Track-Treat-Teeka (vaccine)’ to protect people from the pandemic.

 

 Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for extending support in containing Covid and the newly set up village/ward secretariats system had played a key role in effective containment of Covid. He said the state government had conducted fever surveys 12 times and focused on testing people with symptoms and it helped in containing the spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister said vaccination was the only solution for Covid and gave suggestions in this regard. He said the state had received 1,68,46,210 doses of vaccine through which 1,76,70,642 people were administered the vaccine and it was made possible because of the best medical practices followed in the state. The AP government has reduced wastage in vaccine administration, which has enabled it to inoculate more people. The state gets 10 per cent extra doses in the vaccine supply to make up for any damage of vials, wastage and other related issues. By preventing mishaps, AP had made good use of the extra vaccines.

 

The CM said 53,14,740 doses of vaccine were allotted to the state for the month of July of which 17,71,580 doses were given to private hospitals. He said private hospitals had administered only 4,20,209 doses in the month of June and they were not able to complete their allotted doses. Jagan Mohan Reddy requested the Prime Minister to allot remaining stock in private hospitals to the government so that it would help to increase the vaccination process.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, DGP Goutam Sawang, intelligence chief KV Rajendranath Reddy, Covid taskforce committee chairman MT Krishna Babu, health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, health principal secretary (Covid management and vaccination) M Ravichandra, home department principal secretary Kumar Viswajith, health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials were present on the occasion.

 

